What did Timothée Chalamet think? Zendaya was very worried about his breath while filming DUNE

UNITED STATES-. Last year Zendaya starred alongside Timothee Chalamet the last movie of Denis Villeneuve, DUNE, which became an instant hit after its release in October. However, before being selected, the artist underwent a dental procedure whose consequences presented a great challenge for her in the audition process.

In the interview for the cover story of The Directors Issue from Volume 2 of W Magazine, Zendaya revealed that she “had just had her wisdom teeth removed” before having her audition for the long-awaited sci-fi movie, a process that inhibited her from filming close-up scenes with Chalamet. “My biggest fear was that my mouth would be disgusting,” the star said.

“Then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be very close, and he would smell my possibly dry breath,” he added. Zendaya. The artist also referred to the pressure to do justice to something based on “obviously such a rich text”. “But it is much more than a book for many people; It is a whole world that they have been able to escape for years, ”said the actress.

Zendaya and Chalamet formed a powerful bond

Despite the great fear of Zendaya with her breath, she and Chalamet they became fast friends during the filming of DUNE. “I’m so thankful that this experience was with this guy because he’s a great talent but he’s also a good person. We’ve been able to have fun and become great friends,” the Euphoria star said of her co-star.

Even though Zendaya was a big part of promoting DUNE, the artist has a small role in it, since her character, Chani, will be developed in the second installment. “I really only had a few days with her, so I kind of scratched the surface of her, but it was really fun to understand her. How does she walk, how does she talk? This is her planet, so how does she navigate this world? It was a lot of fun, ”explained the young woman at the time of her.