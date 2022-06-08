What did Yalitza Aparicio respond to the comments on her photos in a swimsuit?

Yalitza Aparicio Martinez She was the first indigenous Mexican actress to be nominated for an Oscar for her excellent performance in the film Rome of Alfonso Cuaron. But Yalitza he did not belong to the world of artists and cameras. She comes from a lower profile background and, before appearing on the big screen, she was in education as a preschool teacher.

Despite its popularityYalitza Aparicio has a very particular style of working in the acting environment. He defended his stance of not accepting various projects after his big debut in Rome. Although he did not want to talk much about the series in which he will share credits with Oscar Jaenada Y Joaquin Cosioinspired by the documentary midnight family, The native of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca confessed the reason that made her think about the proposals that she will make in the artistic medium.

“I have been working slowly, but with wonderful things that are very important to me, not only in my working life, but in this activist part. From then on, I can tell you that I am very happy to be able to be working with many wonderful people and getting to know them around these shoots”, declared in an interview for the program Windowing.

After being questioned about the emotion that comes from returning to the classroom to share experiences about her foray as an actress, Yalitza explained: “It is something wonderful, they are dreams that many times you cannot imagine. The same society had limited you to dream and aspire to more things, but now everything I am experiencing I feel that it also helps so that many people who are observing it can also fight for these things and obtain them”he highlighted.

Finally, he commented that everything he has shared on networks has a double intention with his followers, although he preferred only to laugh when he heard the comment on his bikini photo. “Beyond what is seen on the screen we are all human beings, we have a life, we have dreams off screen and I also like to share that part with them. We are adventurers, we like food, we are normal people and it is just what I like, that it is also reflected in my social networks”, the actress said.

“But I always talk about self-love and the truth is that I love myself just the way I am. Also, I’m the younger version of the rest of my life.”added the 28-year-old Mexican.