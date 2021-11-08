What Differences with That of April. Beware of a Similarity to the 2016 Halving

Yesterday bitcoin, to the delight of traders and holders, reached its new ATH (All time high) at $ 66958, marking a + 133% from the lows of June 21st.

Many still remember the previous highs reached on April 12, 2021 and from there in 35 days it lost 54% of its value equal to -35266 $ of countervalue.

What’s different between the current ATH and the April one?

The IntoTheBlock site metrics data tells us three things:

1) the volume of transactions. Bitcoin recorded + $ 700 billion in on-chain transactions this week. This is a 7-fold increase compared to that of April. Even more interesting is that 99.7% of that volume comes from single transactions over $ 100k.

2) Funding rates are not as overheated as in April. Even if positive they are below the average of the first 4 months of the year, so today we have less share of the speculative hand.

3) trades made by traders decreased by 40%. This can be seen by tracing the addresses that hold the bitcoin for less than 30 days which have decreased.

On a graphic level, on the other hand, we find a less positive detail looking at the Halving historian.

In the 2016 halving, the subsequent highs of the BTC were reached after 17 months, and then corrected for the following 12 months.

While from the 2020 Halving the following 17 months fall precisely in this month of October in correspondence with the new historical highs.

This last consideration analysis has no predictive value but simply to bring attention to this similarity, only the following months will be able to give it a value.

