Over the weekend we analyzed the swings in progress on the daily and weekly time frames and we realized the indecision that continues to distinguish the price lists. What direction will the markets take from now on? Has the annual minimum been marked or could it continue to fall as has already happened in the historical series?

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5:05 pm on the trading day on February 7th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,247

Eurostoxx Future

4,120.5

Ftse Eb Future

26,300

S&P 500 Index

4,507.54.

Could the decline last even for a few months? Here’s what our annual fractal projects

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the chart of the American markets at the close of 4 February.



What direction will the markets take from now on? The levels to monitor

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 15,496. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,731.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.169. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,250.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 27.270. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,530.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.540. Longer downs only with a weekly close below 4,414.

What are we waiting for this week?

A reliable forecast is difficult and for this reason we will proceed day by day. In fact, the stock indices analyzed show different trends between them and do not generate convincing signals, neither in one direction nor in the other.

In the light of what has been analyzed, which investment position to maintain from a multidays perspective?

Flat again on the markets analyzed.

What to wait for Tuesday?

The oscillators remain mixed and there are no swings that allow us to make a reliable forecast.