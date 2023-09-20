What diseases are caused by cockroach bites?

cockroach It is an insect with antennae, it is brown in color and about 3.5 cm long. You have to be careful Bites from this species can cause disease.

These insects have no defined natural habitat, So that they can live in different ecosystems and regions of the planet. According to information from National Geographic, they are mainly found in places where human waste is more likely to accumulate, such as kitchens or bathrooms.

What diseases can be caused by cockroach bites?

cockroaches They are transmitters of many microorganisms harmful to health, That is why they pollute places and food. This triggers the spread of various diseases caused by viruses, bacteria or protozoa.

It should be noted that There is no specific disease that is caused by the said species. But, ultimately, they are a health risk due to their ability to contaminate food through their excrement or excretion of microorganisms from their bodies.

According to the US national public health agency Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cockroaches They can cause the following diseases:

Salmonellosis: Diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps may occur

Diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps may occur due to infection Staphylococcus: It is a gastrointestinal disease

It is a gastrointestinal disease Escherichia coli bacteria (E. coli): Causes diseases accompanied by diarrhea.

Causes diseases accompanied by diarrhea. typhoid fever: This is a potentially fatal disease.

This is a potentially fatal disease. stomach flu: Inflammation of the stomach, as well as the large and small intestines, leading to diarrhea or vomiting.

Inflammation of the stomach, as well as the large and small intestines, leading to diarrhea or vomiting. Diarrhea: Passing loose or liquid stools three or more times a day (or more often than usual for the person).

These are some of the diseases that can be caused by cockroach bites or by eating food contaminated with this species. Remember to pay attention to the places and environments where the food you eat is prepared, This is the most recommended solution to prevent any of the above conditions.