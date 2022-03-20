What DISEASES did Vicente Fernández have?

James 39 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

Don Vicente Fernandez He died on December 12 after being hospitalized for several months, and although hopes were always maintained by his loved ones and the general public that the singer would recover, he could not take it anymore and lost his life, so who spent the last few days in a hospital, however, this situation was not unknown to ‘Chente’ since he came to suffer from several diseases dangerous.

It was in the month of August 2021 when it was announced that ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ was admitted to an emergency in a private hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and the reason was that there had been a heavy fall on his ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ ‘, which caused him to undergo cervical surgery and remain in intensive care.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Only the truth! Kate del Castillo’s boyfriend already lives with the actress’s family

Last March 8, TVNotes caught a Kate of the Castle romantically with his new Princethe …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved