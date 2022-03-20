Don Vicente Fernandez He died on December 12 after being hospitalized for several months, and although hopes were always maintained by his loved ones and the general public that the singer would recover, he could not take it anymore and lost his life, so who spent the last few days in a hospital, however, this situation was not unknown to ‘Chente’ since he came to suffer from several diseases dangerous.

It was in the month of August 2021 when it was announced that ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ was admitted to an emergency in a private hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and the reason was that there had been a heavy fall on his ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ ‘, which caused him to undergo cervical surgery and remain in intensive care.

While he was hospitalized it was rumored that Vicente Fernandez He had Guillain-Barré Syndrome and it was even reported that he had contracted coronavirus, however, this information was always denied and therefore never confirmed, but what was known is that in previous years, the legendary ranchera music performer had battled with serious diseases.

What diseases did Vicente Fernández have?

‘Chente’ always dedicated himself to the maximum to be able to please his followers with albums and big tours, however, he was not exempt from having health problems, and some became of great concern, for which he was forced to visit Hospital. some of those diseases are the following:

In 2022 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but it was detected early, so after undergoing medical treatment, ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ overcame this condition.

After 10 years of being cancer-free, this terrible disease he returned to his body in 2012, but this time he attacked his liver, and because he was on tour at the time, he had to cancel his performances to get treatment.

He had to undergo an operation in which part of his liver was removed, an area in which the cancer was encapsulated, but after weeks of recovery and rest, he was able to get ahead again.

After overcoming cancer for the second time, shortly after, in 2013, the singer suffered a pulmonary thrombosis, which caused him to lose his voice temporarily. The disease He was treated for five days in a hospital, and said illness occurred when he was carrying out his farewell to the stage tour, so his health situation forced him to suspend some of his shows again because he had to be hospitalized.

Don Vicente Fernandez he had to be hospitalized again in March 2015 due to abdominal surgery for a ventral hernia and despite the fact that the operation was successful, the artist’s surgical risk was high, so he had to stay hospitalized for several days.

It was thus that ‘Chente’ suffered from several diseases In the last two decades, however, he was always able to leave the hospitals and see his relatives again, and was even able to continue giving presentations to his beloved audience, but unfortunately, the last time he had to be hospitalized, he no longer had the enough strength, after suffering a serious injury that caused complications, and died in Guadalajara at the age of 81.