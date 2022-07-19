What do all the children of Phil Collins do?

Phil collins, 71 years old, has triumphed and, of that, there is no doubt. Both as a legendary singer, drummer, record producer and actor. In his early days, he has been a part of the famous British rock band Genesis. However, he has also succeeded in his solo career and as a father, proud of his 5 sons.

Among all his successes, it is inevitable not to remember that Oscar-winning song “You are going to be in my heart” in 1999. However, apart from his artistic career, Phil collins he proclaims himself as a proud and loving father of his sons.

He welcomed the parenthood of all of his children with his previous and former marriages referring to Andrea Bertorelli, Jill Tavelman and Orianne Cevey. Let’s see what each one of them is dedicated to now, they are almost all adults.

What do each of Phil Collins’ children do?

of the 5 sons of Phil collinsThe biggest is called Joey Collins, is 49 and was adopted by Phil in 1975, after marrying Andrea Bertorelli. Joely is a noted actress who is currently married to Stefan Buitelaar and with whom they welcomed her first daughter, Zoe Amelie, on October 26, 2009.

Simon Philip Nando Collins He is 45 years old, he is the son of Phil and Andrea. He was born on September 14, 1976 in London, although he moved to Vancouver when he was 8 years old. After joining on tour with his father and Genesis, he was inspired to follow in Phil’s footsteps and pursued his career within the music industry.

Lily Collins she is Phil’s third child and only child with his second wife, Jill Tavelman. She is 32 years old, she was born on March 18, 1989 in England and it could be said that she is the most famous of all Phil’s children.

Among many successes, the last one is her excellent leading role in the series “Emily in Paris”. As for her personal life, she married film director Charlie McDowell, the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Maria Steenburgen, in September 2021.

nicholas collins He is 20 years old and is Phil’s fourth child. He had it with the Swiss translator, Orianne Cevey, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2006. Nicholas has become a great drummer. He even joined his father on stage when he was 15 years old to perform “In the Air Tonight”.

However, due to health problems, Phil was unable to sing or play drums any longer for Genesis on tour. Also, Nicholas intervened and acted in the place of his father, along with the current band “The last domino? Excursion” that concluded in March 2022 and now he has his own band called “Best Strangers”.

Phil Collins together two of all his children before his separation with Orianne Cevey

Finally, matthew collins He is 17 years old and is the youngest son of Phil Collins. He is the second child he had from his previous marriage, with Orianne. Matthew is still in high school, and though he stays out of the spotlight, the teen occasionally joins his family’s celebrity events, like red carpets or NBA games.

To which of all sons of Phil collins do you know more?