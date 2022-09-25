What do Emma Watson and Cristiano Ronaldo agree on?

Both the actress and the footballer are having an ideal time. Recognition, fame and of course, money. This made them both buy a high-end car. The funny thing is that they agreed on the purchase of an elegant collection car. Slide and find out!

September 25, 2022 1:07 p.m.

Emma Watson is a British actresspMainly known for her success as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. At just 11 years old, she rose to fame acting in this captivating saga and from there her life changed completely. She today she is one of the most famous and sought-after actresses today. It is estimated that his credit has more than 80 million dollarsyes

By the side of Cristiano Ronaldo things are very similar and even better. There is not much to add that we do not know about the glorious career of the Portuguese. We talk about one of the best soccer players in history, who has a fortune of more than 1,000 million dollars. This large fortune of both protagonists made them consider the acquisition of a Cadillac Escalade.

This amazing vehicle has a 6.2-liter engine with eight cylinders in V, selective cylinder deactivation and twin turbo that delivers an output of 426 horsepower. In addition, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 180 km/h.. Not huge speed numbers, it’s clearly chosen for its aesthetic beauty and large space.

The Cadillac Escalade is built on a platform of beams and crossmembers. For this reason, its dynamic behavior and weight is one of the highest in its segment. Depending on the version chosen, its cabin is approved to accommodate from two to eight occupants. The load capacity of its trunk rises from 1,113 liters of the version with five seats to 3,424 liters occupying only the two front seats.

Priced at $ 68,000, logically for neither of the two characters it represents a large amount of money. Although we are not talking about the fact that it is the only car they have under their belt, both have an extensive collection of vehicles. What other cars do they own? That will be pending account for another note in Tork.

Cristiano driving his Cadillac Escalade