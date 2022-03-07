What do Enrique Arce, from La Casa de Papel, and Jennifer Aniston do together?

It’s the crossover you needed. The craziest mix of two of the most successful series of all time. Enrique Arce and Jennifer Aniston are together in Paris and we tell you why

This script twist we did not see it coming. Enrique Arce, aka Arturito from La Casa de Papel, has made the leap to Hollywood. It’s what it has that the series in which you have worked for five seasons (or almost, ahem) has been seen by millions and millions of people around the world. Among them, those responsible for the sequel to ‘Murder Mystery’or what is the same, ‘Criminals at sea’, the movie starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandlerwhich is shooting right now in Paris.

After a few weeks of filming in hawaii, the entire team has moved to France, where we have already been able to see the Spanish actor with the two protagonists. Who was going to tell us when we saw and hated Arturito in ‘The House of Paper’ who would end up working with Jennifer Aniston.

But yes. Enrique Arce is rubbing shoulders with two of the most famous actors in the world and even enjoying a night out with them. And of course, she has not missed the opportunity to share it on instagram. An opportunity like this cannot be wasted. Let it be noted that he is succeeding, that he has already been requested from outside our borders for a role. Group photo, photo with Jennifer Aniston, photo with Adam Sandler. Good friends, good vibes.

Now it remains to be seen if his character is going to be as hateful as Arturito (let’s not fool ourselves, we all hated him) or being a comedy we will like him a little better. What we did have clear is that its protagonists, The Money Heist could only bring good things. and the movie of Enrique Arce with Jennifer Aniston it’s just one of them.