What do Figueres and Chaves say about compulsory vaccination against COVID-19?

(CRHoy.com).-In Costa Rica -at the cutoff of this March 22nd-, 10 million doses against COVID-19 had already been exceeded applied, since the start of the vaccination campaign in December 2020.

In the first instance, the campaign consisted of the application of the first two doses, starting in people with risk factors and with the months others were added age groups up to children between 5 and 11 years old.

A year later, the placement of the booster dose and added to the vaccination schedule. Currently, the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 it is mandatory for minors, public officials, in some private companies and -until March-, it is a requirement to enjoy massive events and to enter many businesses throughout the country.

A few days before the second electoral roundthere are still doubts as to how the next government will handle matters related to the care of the pandemic, for example, the inoculation of the missing ones to start or complete the scheme.

That’s the way it is, What do the candidates who aspire to the Presidency say about compulsory vaccination?

José María Figueres, candidate for the National Liberation Party (PLN) raises bring to the country a vaccine factory with mRNA technology, “That guarantees vaccines for the national population in the face of possible future pandemics, and that they are also exported to the region.”

Despite this, the candidate was clear in stating that he is against compulsory vaccination for minors, as it is currently being applied in the country.

“I am a pro-vaccine man because I believe in science and technology, but I do not agree with vaccinations for children, I do not think it should be mandatory”commented.

Figueres gave his 5-year-old grandson as an example and assured that neither he nor his son they would give the vaccine to the minor.

“I think that the family should have in those cases the power to say ‘for these reasons I prefer not to go ahead with the children’s vaccine’”he added.

The liberationist said that he would implement a state that attends to the emergency, but “Respect family values ​​and considerations.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Chaves, candidate of the Social Democratic Progress Party (PPSD), highlighted the high vaccination rate in the country, although he has a line similar to that of his opponent.

“(In an eventual government of yours) people who want to be vaccinated will be vaccinated and those who do not want to hopefully use the protocols, “ said.