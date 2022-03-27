What do I do if I have symptoms of covid from now on? | Society

The way of acting against covid takes a radical turn since Monday. After more than two years in which, in the face of any symptoms, you had to take a test and isolate yourself in case of a positive result, the rules change: now mild or asymptomatic people will neither have to undergo a test nor, therefore, , seclude Surveillance focuses on people over 60 years of age, those who suffer from pathologies that make them more vulnerable or in health and socio-health centers. These are the new rules and recommendations:

What do I do if I have symptoms of covid?

Healthy people under the age of 60 have to deal with it similarly to how they deal with a cold or the flu. If they have mild symptoms, they can lead a normal life, although it is recommended that they reduce social contacts, especially with vulnerable people, and that they maintain the use of the mask at all times. For those over 60, those who suffer from an immunodeficiency or any pathology that makes them especially vulnerable, pregnant women and residents of social health centers, the recommendation is to consult a doctor to receive a diagnosis, even with mild symptoms.

What if the symptoms get worse?

As with any other disease, go to the doctor, who will decide how to proceed.

Can I go to work with symptoms? Do I have to communicate the positive to the company?

If the symptoms are mild, there will be no positive, because no test will be necessary. The Ministry of Health recommends that in case of symptoms, as far as possible, teleworking is done. But if you can’t and the doctor hasn’t given you a sick leave, you’ll have to go to work. Once again, keeping the mask, which is still mandatory indoors.

How will we know if infections are going up or down?

As cases are no longer exhaustively counted, there will no longer be an accurate indicator of cumulative incidence like the one that has been in place for almost two years. Now the health authorities will be guided by indirect indicators, such as hospital occupation or cases in older people, which can give an idea of ​​the general transmission.

Will new variants continue to be monitored?

Yes, a percentage of positive cases will continue to be sequenced to detect new variants. If one appears that poses a greater risk or greater lethality, the health authorities will decide whether to return to isolation and quarantine.

Are there other countries that have taken this step?

In our setting, the UK is the only major country that has completely abandoned the isolation of people with mild symptoms. Even Denmark, one of those that have adopted more lax measures during the pandemic, maintains four days of isolation in case of symptoms.

Why has it been decided now?

Health argues that the “acute phase of the pandemic” has been overcome. With more than 90% of the population over 12 years of age vaccinated and a lethality much lower than that of the first waves, the technicians have decided to take this step, which makes coexistence with the coronavirus natural. All resources allocated to covid are taken away from care for other diseases, so this decision serves to free up heavily overburdened primary care and public health systems.

Is there consensus among experts?

No. The decision is the result of an intense debate between the Health technicians and the autonomous communities, some of which maintain reservations regarding this new strategy. No one is sure how it will turn out. The measure has been agreed upon between the administrations, but outside the scope of decision, many public health experts see this relaxation of measures as premature in a context in which the drop in cases in Spain has stagnated and is rising in many European countries. .

Does this step have a return?

Yes. One of the requirements for the transition that has been made is that the hospital indicators are at low risk (less than 5% occupancy of covid patients on the ward and 10% in the ICU), and a downward trend after at least two weeks in the autonomous communities that account for at least 80% of the Spanish population. If the indicators rise above these parameters, it will be possible to return to the isolates of the infected.

Will it be the definitive way to measure covid?

No, we are now entering a transition process. It will be in force for about a year, the time that Health and the communities have agreed to move to the definitive system: a sentinel surveillance network that will work just like the one for the flu. In it, a selection of primary care physicians with patients who are statistically representative of the Spanish population are the only ones who report the diagnoses. These data are extrapolated and it is calculated how many infections there really are. And the same thing happens in hospitals to estimate serious cases.

And the masks, for when?

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has said this week in Congress that “how and when” to remove indoor masks is being studied. The technicians are already shuffling formulas, which probably will not go through a simultaneous withdrawal in all areas. Other countries have kept them in places such as public transport and health centers.