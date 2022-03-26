What do I have to do if I test positive?

Catalonia presented this Friday the new protocol for anticovid measures, which is an adaptation of the one announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health, which was previously agreed between all the autonomous communities.

This new strategy treats SARS-CoV-2 as “one more respiratory virus”, in the words of the Secretary of Public Health, Carmen Cabezas. Like a cold or flu, for example. It supposes precisely ‘flu’ the covid-19 pandemic. Health authorities will continue to monitor the virus, but on a smaller scale and will focus primarily on protecting people. vulnerable people.

Thus, the measures that each citizen must take will depend on your age and, above all, whether or not you have other risk factors. Many measures will cease to be mandatory and will become recommendations, and the authorities will entrust the protection to the responsibility of each person. These are the measures you should take if you test positive for coronavirus.

If you are under 60… If you are under 60 years of age and do not have risk factors or underlying diseases, you don’t have to isolate yourself. You also don’t have to take a test to find out if it’s covid or not. Of course, you should reduce social interaction, stay at home as long as possible, not see people at risk and use the mask. Except for the latter, a novelty of the pandemic, the other measures were the same as those you took when you caught the flu or another virus.

If you are over 60 years old… If you are over 60 years old and you suspect you have covid-19, go to your GP. You don’t need to be tested to find out if it’s covid (they don’t do it when you have the flu either), but it’s good for the doctor to visit you and see if you’re okay or not.

If you are contact of a positive… You will not have to do any tests or quarantine. If you start to feel bad, you should do what is explained in the two previous points, depending on your case.

And if you need the leave? If you get covid-19 and you really can’t work, You must go to your family doctor and ask for the discharge. He will give it to you only if he sees that there is a clinical justification. Kills will no longer be issued automatically when reporting a positive case, as has been the case up to now.