what do i make you prepare? Find out from the recipe, you won’t eat anything else
Just a little beer, some flour and the chicken: something super tasty comes out! Follow the recipe for lunch, it will be an explosion of goodness
We have come to the end of another weekend and today is Halloween too! Surely many of you will have decided to prepare some delicious delicacy for your little ones or to organize a scary little party with the friends of the children, in short, something surely all of us will have invented!
This is why we want to offer you on this spooky Sunday a delicious recipe, very easy to prepare and that will conquer the whole family: just a few ingredients, a few steps to follow and in no time we will serve some real goodies! Do we make beer fried chicken together? Easy, tasty and super special! Here is what you need for the dish:
- 500 gr of chicken breast;
- 250 ml of cold blonde beer;
- 300 grams of flour 00;
- Salt, pepper, oregano, chives, nutmeg, sweet paprika, parsley to taste
- 50 gr of grated Parmesan cheese;
- Oil for frying to taste
You don’t necessarily have to invent yourself as a great chef, sometimes the tastiest and tastiest things are born from the simplest things. This beer-fried chicken is proof of that! Authentic, crunchy on the outside but juicy on the inside, with a genuine character and that will make your children go crazy! We can also prepare it in view of the Halloween party, inventing some story that can make our second one more captivating. But how to prepare it? Here is the step by step recipe
- Let’s start the preparation of the second starting from cleaning the chicken: let’s place it on a cutting board, eliminate the filaments or residues of fat and then cut it into regular pieces of about 3 cm.
- Let’s place it in a large bowl and set aside. In a long and large mug pour the Flour, the beer, the parmesan, the salt, the pepper and all spices in abundance.
- With a blender we proceed to blend everything for 10 seconds without moving the arm and then perform delicate movements from the bottom up.
- When we have obtained a smooth, homogeneous batter without any kind of lumps, pour it into the bowl with the chicken, mix thoroughly so that the latter is completely wrapped in it and let it marinate for about 2 hours in the refrigerator.
- We pour abundantly sunflower oil in a pan or a large pot, wait for it to reach temperature and get ready to fry: take a piece of battered chicken, let the excess drain and dip in the boiling oil.
- We continue in this way little by little to avoid lowering the oil temperature. As we fry the chicken pieces, drain them on absorbent paper. We taste the cooked batter and eventually salt the outside when the morsels are warm. We serve ours fried chicken with spicy sauces or natural, you will see what a specialty, there will be mouth-watering!