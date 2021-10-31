what do i make you prepare? Find out from the recipe, you won’t eat anything else

Just a little beer, some flour and the chicken: something super tasty comes out! Follow the recipe for lunch, it will be an explosion of goodness

We have come to the end of another weekend and today is Halloween too! Surely many of you will have decided to prepare some delicious delicacy for your little ones or to organize a scary little party with the friends of the children, in short, something surely all of us will have invented!

This is why we want to offer you on this spooky Sunday a delicious recipe, very easy to prepare and that will conquer the whole family: just a few ingredients, a few steps to follow and in no time we will serve some real goodies! Do we make beer fried chicken together? Easy, tasty and super special! Here is what you need for the dish:

500 gr of chicken breast;

250 ml of cold blonde beer;

300 grams of flour 00;

Salt, pepper, oregano, chives, nutmeg, sweet paprika, parsley to taste

50 gr of grated Parmesan cheese;

Oil for frying to taste

READ ALSO: These pumpkin meatballs are very popular: easy, fast and very tasty, to try

Loading... Advertisements

All you need is beer, some chicken and some flour: see what comes out of it here!

You don’t necessarily have to invent yourself as a great chef, sometimes the tastiest and tastiest things are born from the simplest things. This beer-fried chicken is proof of that! Authentic, crunchy on the outside but juicy on the inside, with a genuine character and that will make your children go crazy! We can also prepare it in view of the Halloween party, inventing some story that can make our second one more captivating. But how to prepare it? Here is the step by step recipe

READ ALSO: For an unforgettable total black look: I’ll reveal the style rules that few people know