What do I see on the weekend? A writer possessed, Monica Lewinsky and a teenager from beyond the grave

Courtney Cox in Shining Vale. A horror comedy in which the scariest thing is the effects of pre-menopause on its protagonist. Created by Sharon Horgan (catastrophe), an actress and screenwriter with a particularly keen eye for the humor and absurdity of marital conflict, this series has everything to win. Aside from the shrewd scripts by Horgan and his creative partner Jeff Astrof, the series’ biggest asset is its leads, starting with Courteney Cox making the most of her character, Patricia Phelps, an erotica writer who might be down. or possessed. After all, the symptoms of both diseases are the same when it comes to women, as the first scene of the program warns. Strange and unexplained situations seem to haunt Patricia from the moment she, her husband (played by a brilliant Greg Kinnear) and her teenage sons move into a huge mansion in the town of Shining Vale. A girl who crosses the road, the voices that call her and that elegant woman who appears at the window could all be a product of her imagination, the effect of the medication prescribed by her psychiatrist or the confirmation that Patricia and His people stepped onto dangerous ground when they left the madness of Brooklyn – and her infidelity – for the idealized peace of Connecticut. A season. Available on Starz Play

boo bitch Netflix

Lana Condor in boo bitch. With the same initial premise as the movie night of the nerds, by Olivia Wilde, this miniseries revolves around Erika and Gia, two friends who in their last days of high school realize that they went through the experience so quietly that it’s almost as if they didn’t. Thus, determined to make up for lost time, the girls sign up as soon as they meet and farewell party. And just when it seems like they’re finally having fun, Erika is killed in a freak accident involving a dark road and a huge moose. Thus begins the comedy that quickly sets the stage: Erika is dead but for some reason she continues to circulate in the world of the living and not as a ghost or an apparition but as the same teenager as always. Beyond all the stereotypes and clichés that the plot accumulates, what differentiates the miniseries from other similar stories is its protagonist, the always charismatic Lana Condor, known for playing Lara Jean in the successful Netflix trilogy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Of course, if in those films Condor had to model his performance on the character of the novels that inspired them, here everyone is less stiff and much more entertaining. As Erika and Gia (Zoe Margaret Colletti, recently featured in Only Murders in the Building), try to find out what are the rules of the new existence of the first; something quite complicated because, as they say, “all books, series and movies make their own rules” when it comes to the living dead. A season. Available on Netflix

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Beanie Feldstein in Impeachment: An American Crime Story. After dealing with the trial of OJ Simpson for the murder of his ex-wife and her boyfriend, and the murder of Gianni Versace, in its third season the series produced by Ryan Murphy examines the details of the judicial questioning to which President Clinton was subjected for his affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. As happened in the first two parts of the anthology, here Murphy brought together an exceptional cast to embody all those involved in the scandal that put the US government in check. Among all of them -Clive Owen is Bill Clinton and Edie Falco, Hillary-, the one that carries the most responsibility in the story is Beanie Feldstein, the one in charge of interpreting Lewinsky. Beyond the different narrative lines that sometimes become too entangled, Feldstein manages to display the initial naivete of his character and his change when he realizes that after the betrayals and ambushes that his supposed friend Linda Tripp, played by the always brilliant Sarah Paulson. Available in Star+