What do I see on the weekend? Great movies that turn 15 and that you always have to see again

15 years ago, Hollywood was going through a very different moment than today. Comedies dominated a good part of the box office, superhero franchises barely appeared, Pixar was already unbeatable, and independent cinema was among the most watched of the year. In many ways, 2007 represents much of the versatility that the industry had at the time, and for that reason we take a look at some of the most iconic titles from that period.

A priori, she seemed like no more than another ambassador for that great subgenre focused on what happens to a group of friends who finish high school and prepare for the arrival of university. From the 1970s onwards, student films always paid off, and the evolution that came with it The club of five it allowed that genre to show its true potential.

Super cool He ratified that the young people facing the abyss of growth is a mold of enormous possibilities. The film directed by Greg Mottola, and written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, explores the bond between two best friends, who must separate when they attend different universities. In this way, something that begins as a sample of easy (but irresistible) jokes, soon turns into a bittersweet portrait of that age, a moment in which friendships are diluted not by lack of love, but by force of circumstances. Super cool leaves behind a parade of memorable phrases and characters (McLovin!), without neglecting the love for two protagonists who symbolize the warm world of teenage friendship.

Atonement, desire and sin

With just one film to his credit (the enormous pride and prejudice), Joe Wright became, at the turn of the century, one of the most promising names in the industry. A filmmaker in his early thirties, he had overcome the complex challenge of reconfiguring a Jane Austen classic, and for his second project he took one of the great novels of the 21st century by storm, Atonementby Ian McEwan. Nonstop, Wright went from the wit and liberating self-confidence of Austen to the drama of an interrupted love, crossed by the barbarism of war. again with Keira Knightley at the helm, Wright carried out a family tragedy and, as he did in pride and prejudiceappropriated a foreign world, giving rise to new passages and putting aside what works in literature, but not in cinema.

In Atonement, desire and sin, the director is confident in his vision, without fear of modifying sacred totems and defending the value of a film that disobeys the work on which it is based. Wright understands cinema not as a hostage to the novels he adapts, but as a creative springboard that plays with that raw material, to do something different. And in this film, the director achieves perfect shots, consecrates his camera to Knightley’s forceful photogenicity, and builds one of the most overwhelming love stories on the big screen.

Juno’s young life

Elliot Page Page, Michael Cera and Diablo Cody, names that were not so well known but thanks to Juno’s young life They were installed on the radar of cinephilia. The story of a teenager who becomes pregnant and decides to give her baby up for adoption, found in Cody’s script a way to avoid common and sweetened places, to build a genuine story of imperfect adults and young owners of unexpected certainties.

This film became one of the biggest surprises of 2007, a title that symbolized the arrival of a new generation that promised to take over Hollywood and represent a millennial sensibility, capable of putting together a story in which everything went against the grain of expectations. Music by Kimya Dawson, hamburger-shaped telephones and forty-year-olds wanting to embrace a lost adolescence: Juno’s young life uses these and other ingredients to portray two generations in crisis and show that youth sometimes need to take control of things.

Ratatouille

By the end of the first decade of the 21st century, Pixar was synonymous with great movies. The list of masterpieces, already at that time, was remarkable. In this context, the arrival of director Brad Bird at that production company, hand in hand with The Incrediblesallowed Hollywood to rethink the place of superheroes from a soulless place, but involved in fights that excited the little ones.

Bird’s second project at Pixar was the story of a little mouse who dreams of becoming a chef, a premise that gave rise to an unusual adventure that involves a sincere reflection on the world of art, criticism and love for vocations own.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

2007 was a banner year for comedy, largely thanks to Judd Apatow’s work in the field. Director of Slightly pregnant (another great title released that year), around that time he began to produce huge comedies that revitalized the genre. Among some of them, stood out Talladega Nights, How to survive my girlfriend?and this movie Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

A piece that is presented as a satire of the biopic about Johnny Cash, is the excuse for an anarchic review of the history of rock, starring Cox, a musician who went through all possible musical trends from the 60s to the 2000s. John C. Reilly composes an artist started in country, but with a love for experimentation that leads him to become a kind of chameleon that goes through folk, rock, disco and even David Bowie covers. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story is a perfect comedy, continuing the tradition of an icon like This is Spinal Tapwhich cleverly plays with the clichés of rock biopics.

Death Proof

Robert Rodríguez and Quentin Tarantino had a very simple but very promising idea: to pay homage to cinema exploitation, through a double program in which action, violence, persecutions and characters with few nuances (but with enormous charisma) abound. That experiment resulted Planet Terrordirected by Rodríguez, and Death Proofby Tarantino.

In his film, the author of Violent times puts into practice an essay around the iron cinema and the power that a car can have as a tool towards cinematographic violence. Kurt Russell plays Suntman Mike, a driver who regularly harasses women on top of his 1969 Dodge Charger, leading to the deaths of his victims. But on his way, he will come across a group of friends who will go from being victims to victimizers, cornering the protagonist in his own game. Death Proof It is not a small piece, nor is it an eccentricity or a whim, but a title that is harmoniously integrated into Tarantino’s work, a body of films in which the director plays with the purity of cinematographic genres as a vehicle to print a signature authorial.

The Simpsons: The Movie

It may not be superior to any of its best seasons, but there’s no doubt that the Simpsons’ arrival on the big screen was one of the biggest events of 2007. The yellow family of Springfield seemed confined to television when Fox announced the landing of Homer and company to the halls of the world. The news was received with enthusiasm but also with skepticism: Could The Simpson have an adventure big enough to warrant displaying it on a ditto screen?

The answer was that the film, although it is not a masterpiece, at least allows us to rediscover these characters, within the framework of a plot that detaches from their usual adventures. And the beauty of this proposal lies precisely in the fact that The Simpson perhaps he did not need a gigantic challenge for the cinema and that, in part, his identity has more to do with social satire than with ambitious productions. The Simpsons: The Movie complies, because it presents a generous handful of unforgettable gags, and a heartfelt love letter to the imperfection that inhabits any family.

From Yapa: Hot Fuzz

Although at the time it did not have an official premiere in Argentina, you can already see the second part of the Cornetto trilogy, made up of this film, together with Shaun of the Dead Y The World’s End. Hot Fuzz appears as a buddy-movie manual, which soon takes unexpected paths.

Edgar Wright’s film, starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Timothy Dalton, is a title that has grown over the years, and awaits viewers who have not yet discovered it, to immerse themselves in the work of a director considered to be a cult.