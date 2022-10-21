What do I see on the weekend? Najwa Nimri is the matriarch of a family with too many secrets

sacred Family

Sacred Family. From its first episode, this new series by Manolo Caro (the house of flowers) builds a rarefied climate. The choice of shots, the lighting and the gestures of the characters can be anticipated that the plot hides secrets that boil under the surface. With the narrative elements of suspense and even some brushstrokes of the horror genre, Caro focuses her gaze on Gloria (Nawja Nimri) who, recently settled in a charming neighborhood in Madrid with her one-year-old son, establishes a quick friendship with a couple of neighbors. : Blanca (Macarena Gómez) and Alicia (Ella Kweku). The exchange of glances when Gloria refuses to receive them at her house for her baby’s birthday is enough to paint a more than plausible picture of the complexities of some bonds. Those that Gloria has left over. Namely: from her daughter Aitana (Carla Campra), she says that she is the baby’s nanny and together they hide Abel (Iván Pellicer), her other son who lives hidden in the basement of the house and can only nightlife. Are they vampires? Do they belong to a sect? Are they fugitives from the law? With the passing of the chapters and the appearance of a new couple of neighbors who seem to know a lot about Gloria, the unknowns will begin to be resolved. Anyway, the most attractive of the eight episodes are the interpretations of their protagonists, especially Nimri (The Money Heist) who manages to exercise his usual enchantment every time he appears on the scene. A season. Available on Netflix

Hugh Laurie and Zach Wood in the new season of Avenue 5

Avenue 5. From the creator of veep, Armando Iannucci, and with Hugh Laurie as the protagonist, when this comedy premiered in January 2020 the idea of ​​a near future in which space cruises were a valid tourist alternative seemed possible enough and so highly delusional as to build his around a funny and sharp story about life in society. Pandemic through, the show’s second season landed in quite a different world than the one it left. The idea of ​​a ship lost in space, with a large group of people isolated from the world and trapped in a closed space without decision-making power no longer sounds so fanciful or funny, and that’s why the writers of the comedy decided that – Far from showing the best of humanity in the face of tragedy, his best card was to focus on the worst intentions of his characters. With the same sarcasm, irony and annoyance that veep elevated to an art form, Avenue 5 proves that in the name of humor, the sky is not the limit. Two seasons. Available on HBO Max

applied biology

Applied biology. Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), a dapper Harvard-educated philosophy professor, must return to his hometown when his career plans fall through and his ambitions intersect with his pretentious and obnoxious ways. Nor are they ideal for his new job as a biology teacher for academically gifted and socially inept high school students. Created by Michael Patrick O’Brien, an actor and screenwriter trained in Saturday night Live and produced by Lorne Michaels, boss of the legendary comedy cycle, this fiction reminds us of the delusions of Community, another series focused on the educational field. By sharing the weight of humor between teachers and students, it achieves its own tone. The appearance of Patton Oswalt (The Sandman) as the insecure school principal and Paula Pell (girls5eva), in the role of his loving and eccentric secretary stand out in a cast as diverse as it is brilliant. three seasons. Available on DirectvGo/Universal+