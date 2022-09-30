What do I see on the weekend? Two Machiavellian queens and two irresistible spies who came in from the cold

If you like me The Great (2020). After the liberating exercise of The favourite (2018), British screenwriter Tony McNamara became the creator of one of the most electrifying reversals of Russian imperial history, that of its eccentric and powerful Tsarina Catherine the Great. With a playful staging and irreverent humour, The Great It covers the beginning of the reign of Catherine, the childish and absurd disputes with Pedro III –her conceited husband, turned into a cotillion despot– and the slow path towards the seizure of power. Historical fiction in the hands of McNamara strips away rigor and reverence to assume a contemporary pulse, capable of exercising criticism in the ironic tone assumed by the representation. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult become a hilarious duo that puts power in check, while the course of the empire is settled at the lavish table of an autocracy. Two seasons. Available on Starz Play and Movistar Play.

The Serpent Queen (Starz Play). Jason Bell

You will like The Serpent Queen (2022). The new queen that appears on the horizon of Starz’s historical fictions is another Catalina. Enclave of Renaissance France, Catherine de Médici was the representative of the twilight of the Valois dynasty and the model of the villain in the stories about that monarchy (and these days announced as the inspiration for the Dior collection for 2023). Coming from an ignoble home, rescued by her uncle, Pope Clement VII, from the tyranny of the nuns and the curse of the Medici, she was forcibly made first the wife of the Duke of Orleans, then a dauphine, and finally a queen of France and regent of her three children, all of them without issue. Nothing more fascinating than the portrait of that antiheroine who runs at a disadvantage and manages to assume power in the most unexpected way. Samantha Morton offers another of the exemplary interpretations of her, turning Catalina into the narrator and protagonist of her fate and her misfortune, the architect of her destiny and her legacy. A season. Available on Starz Play and DirecTV Go.

Killing Eve (Paramount+). Anika Molnar/BBCA

If you like me killing eve (2018-2022). Based on the digital novel collection by Luke Jennings, killing eve became one of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s great creations along with her star fleabag. Here, hand in hand with the BBC and within the framework of espionage, he modeled on the skin of Jodie Comer one of the most influential characters in television narrative in recent times (despite the missteps of his last seasons). Vilanelle was not only an eccentric psychopath, addicted to fashion and risks, crime artist and passionate about escape, but also the object of the obsession of Eve (Sandra Oh), nondescript MI5 agent turned feverish pursuer. With corrosive humor and astute gender awareness, killing eve he reversed the spy story from a transnational and globalized imprint, turning the world into the cartography of a cursed and unforgettable passion. Four seasons. Available from Paramount+.

Cleo (Netflix). Photo Credit: Julia Terjung – BBB05087.ARW

You will like Cleo (2022). Set in the death rattles of the Germany of the Wall, Cleo is the story of a Stasi agent who infiltrates the West to fulfill a mission. Something goes wrong, she is betrayed and the last days of the socialist era she spends in the dank jails of the GDR. What remains after her liberation is the deed of her revenge and her wanderings in a world that has changed its facade, but not her tricks. The old leaders of the party camouflage themselves among the honeys of the new capitalism and Kleo (excellent Jella Haase) undertakes his investigation with the nostalgia of lost times. Following his trail, like a cat to a mouse, is a West Berlin policeman, dominated by intrigue and a growing obsession, as lasting as love, as deadly as death. In Cleo, humor is combined with the portrait of a time without clear coordinates, in which enemies and former allies, lovers and traitors try to find a place in this new Germany. After all, love and revenge share the same taste of bitter fruit. A season. Available on Netflix.