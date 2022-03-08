What do Jennifer Aniston and Enrique Arce do together? | Film and Television

Enrique Arce is the protagonist of one of the most watched series on television: The Money Heist. The actor has surprised us all with the publication of some photos on his social networks, in which he is seen very smiling hugging the American actress Jennifer Aniston.

The actor has uploaded several photos to his Instagram account of a funny dinner, They have celebrated in Paris together with other well-known actors, such as Adam Sandler. The actors have worked together on the set of the film murder mystery (although in Spain it will be called murder at seawhich was shot on the Hawaiian Islands (United States).

Dining in Paris

The photo that has been uploaded reflects funny moments of the dinner held in the French capital. Enrique Arce is a writer and actor. One of the roles for which he has risen to fame is for his interpretation in the series The Money Heist. She gave life to Arturito, a selfish and manipulative being, who came to be hated by all the viewers of the series. In another of the photos that the actor has uploaded, you can see the large table where the team shared a fun dinner.

In another of the photos in which the Spanish actor is seen, the actress from friends and adam sandler can be read Saturday night Fever. It is clear that there is good vibes between the actors. Everyone expects the second part of the comedy be as successful as the first.

The actor, who continues to enjoy the success that his role in the Netlix robber series gave him, jumped onto the big screen with legendary series such as Companions and Afterclass, where he began to enjoy great popularity. Although, surely many also remember him for his role in Love is forever, with which he managed to consolidate himself in the world of interpretation.

In addition, he has also been a well-known face in the theater worldwhere many have had the opportunity to see him play characters from works such as Celestine, Blood Wedding and The life is dreamto name just a few.

But, without a doubt, his interpretation in the series of robbers was the one that opened the doors to other great and consolidated projects, such asTerminator 6 or shoot under the orders of Woody Allen.