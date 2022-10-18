What do Jennifer Aniston or Eugenia Silva do to their faces? All the secrets of facial treatment that rejuvenates without surgery and naturally

That the celebrities they turn into gold every treatment or beauty trick they touch is a fact. Some are really crazy or even barbaric that we strongly recommend that you do not make at home, because they can be dangerous -to the tagline of the program ‘Forged in fire’-.

Instead, what other beauty secrets do is confirm that a treatment or technology are truly effective. And that is the case of the protocols with Ultherapy, a technology of Merz Aesthetics which is accompanied by the surname, confirmed by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration of the United States government) of facelift without surgery or non-invasive facelift.

To this day, this anti-aging treatment that, attention, you can only do an expert doctor in aesthetic medicine clinics, has been more than 2 million hits all over the world. From Merz they confirm that, since 2015, when Jennifer Aniston confessed in the American magazine InStyle that she loved Ultherapy, the actress repeats the protocol every year. As a partner in the series ‘Friends’ and a friend today, Courtney Cox She is also a user of this facial rejuvenation technique. And, at The Beauty Concept, in Madrid, Eugenia Silva just repeat.

The secrets of Ultherapy in facial rejuvenation: what it is and what results it achieves

Ultherapy is the only non-invasive medical-aesthetic treatment for him rejuvenation, lifting and remodeling of face, eyes, neck and neckline with FDA approval as non-invasive facelift.

What does this mean? Well, basically what is it about? sagging and sagging of the face and neck, those effects that age has on the facial oval due to the loss and collagen degradation that occurs naturally over time.

In fact, with a single session, it’s perceived a flash effect, Although optimal results are achieved at two or three months when the collagen is gone gradually forming, tightening and lifting the skin on the face, eyes, neck and softening the lines of the neckline.

This almost magical global rejuvenation, since it does not require surgery or an arduous post-treatment (it is a ‘lunch time procedure’ as the Americans say, of effect good face)is achieved through the microfocused ultrasound of high intensity, which apply intense heat (60º – 70ºC) in the subcutaneous layers of the skin, but leaving the surface layers intact. It is accompanied by a visualization system of ultrasound control that allows you to locate the area and the exact depth of the skin that you want to treat.

The application of heat through ultrasound achieves a neocollagenesis (generation of new collagen) in the deepest layers of the skin, which when healing as a defense against high temperatures contract the tissues guaranteeing firmer, smoother and more luminous skin. All of this has made it, for example, the the most requested medical treatment at The Beauty Concept centers during 2021.

The complete protocol consists of the following steps:

I know cleanses the skin in depth and applied topical anesthesia to make it highly comfortable.

in depth and applied to make it highly comfortable. After 30 minutes, the anesthesia is withdrawn and ultrasound gel is applied treatment specific.

treatment specific. is displayed by ultrasound to determine the optimal location of each shot.

to determine the of each shot. yesand apply ultrasound energy focused below the surface of the skin. During the treatment, it is normal to feel that the energy is deposited at precise depths, which will indicate the beginning of the collagen generation process.

In general, they count from Merz, it is completely safe and painless for the vast majority, although in some cases you may feel some discomfort in an isolated shot. And, in terms of prices, it goes according to the areas to be treated, but the rates start in the 500 euros.

Specifically, at The Beauty Concept they perform Ultherapy (only with the help of an aesthetic doctor trained in this technology) since 2017, with a personalized diagnosis to analyze which areas are going to be treated, age, skin quality… The procedure on the face lasts between 60 and 90 minutes while localized treatments (eyes, mouth, neckline, chest) approximately 30 minutes. If we talk about the complete protocol (face, neck and décolletage), 120 minutes. In this Madrid center, its indicative prices range from 500 euros for the mouth and 600 for the look at 2,900 full face and neck.

Doctors speak: the secret to Ultherapy’s success

Although celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Eugenia Silva they do Ultherapy, and they repeat -and they are not the only ones, in Spain too Belén Rueda, Maribel Verdú, Nieves Álvarez or Juana Acosta-, Aesthetic doctors and experts in the field also confirm why this facelift without surgery is so popular.

For Peace Torralba, director of The Beauty Concept, it is “a powerful ultrasound technology whose task of lift, tighten and tone stimulates the formation of collagen in very deep layers of the skin, leaving the superficial layer intact. It is also the only treatment in whose definition the FDA authorizes the use of the word lifting as a result of the treatment, since it is conceived as a facelift without surgery.

the three reasons The reasons why Dr. Beatriz Beltrán loves Ultherapy are: “because it is a non-invasive treatment that it does not leave any kind of mark; because it allows to redefine the oval without changing the expression facial, is a regenerative and totally natural treatment, and one session is enough to see the results.

Juanma Revelles He is a dermatologist at the Ricart Medical Institute and chooses this protocol because the approval of Ultyherapy as a facelift without surgery by the FDA is already an accreditation that provides greater security and guarantee of treatment. “Allows therefore to do a lift in installments that little by little and in a preventive way it will work so that we do not have to resort to a surgical option”, he emphasizes. In addition, Revellés highlights the safety of the treatment, “because having a live ultrasound visualization allows us to know what structures we are treating and therefore we will not damage important structures and at the same time we can see where we are shooting to maximize treatment efficiency.

Ultherapy, by Merz, combines focused ultrasound with the precision of an ultrasound scanner to rejuvenate and firm the face, neck, décolleté…

And there is more. Martha Garcia, dermatologist and medical communicator of the Ricart Medical Institute, Ultherapy has no equal when it comes to natural and lasting results, so it is not surprising that it is the fashionable treatment that celebrities perform once a year to combat flaccidity before it gets worse, not to mention that It can be combined with other treatments.

An Ultherapy user experience: “I looked like I was 20 years old”

Ultherapy is not the exclusive domain of celebrities. It’s not just for women. Eduardo (57 years old) has just had his first session to treat aging and lack of firmness in the eye area.

The protocol was fast, 10 minutes, “It didn’t hurt at all. They applied an anesthetic cream to me before -and you know that men are more cowardly when it comes to physical pain-“.

His session consisted of 80 ultrasound shots after having put a gel in the area so that the ultrasound machine glided easily.

The result? “He looked like he was 20 years old.”