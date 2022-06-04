What do Kim Kardashian and her sisters think of the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

kim kardashian he often speaks out against the injustice being done to people in the United States.

He recently asked authorities to release an inmate to attend the funeral of his daughter, who was killed in a shooting at a Texas school. She said the man was arrested for a non-violent drug offense.

The reality star, however, steers clear of controversies by commenting on scandals involving Hollywood celebrities and musicians.

stars like Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, Jason Momoa and Zoe Saldana they rushed to press the button “I like it” in the declaration of Depp in Instagram after the verdict was announced in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Apart from Jason Momoanone of the celebrities mentioned above reacted to the statement of Amber Heard. For many fans, her simple ‘like’ showed which side they had chosen in the legal battle between the two stars.

The people who were waiting to hear from kim kardashian and her sisters about the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard they were disappointed because they decided not to choose sides. And so far they have maintained absolute silence regarding the media trial of the year.

kim kardashian and her sisters use their social media accounts to promote their beauty brands, share project details, and flaunt their bodies. Kim, who is dating the comedian from SNLPete Davidsonhas long drawn criticism for setting unrealistic body standards.

However, she received love and support when her ex-husband Kanye West attacked her on social media after their divorce.