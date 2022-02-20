What do Marathón fans think about the arrival of Héctor Vargas at eternal rival Real España?

2022-02-19

The arrival of Héctor Vargas to the technical direction of Real Spain has generated a stir in Honduran football, since the Argentine joined the team against whom he generated so much controversy when he was the coach of marathon.

With the purslane team, the Argentine strategist left a legacy with a dozen footballers consolidated from the reserves, a history of triumphs in the classic sampedranos and a title that broke the nine-year drought and most importantly, the love and respect of the public.

Of course, his departure was not through the front door when the club’s leadership decided to remove him despite having a two and a half year contract in a long legal dispute that favored the purslane leadership.

TEN entered the stadium yankel rosenthal in the duel between Monster and Victoria for the date 6 of the Clausura 2022 to ask the local fans what they thought of the incorporation of Vargas to the house of his eternal rival.

“He is a good coach, I am glad that he is now with Real Spain. He is going to generate competitiveness in the neighboring team, ”commented a local man, who added the following.

“Treason? Not at all. That’s how football is. What I remember most about him is the title he gave us, the ninth, and the good classics against the Machine”, he commented Bayron, another purslane fanatic.