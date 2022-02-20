What do Marathón fans think about the arrival of Héctor Vargas at eternal rival Real España?

2022-02-19
The arrival of Héctor Vargas to the technical direction of Real Spain has generated a stir in Honduran football, since the Argentine joined the team against whom he generated so much controversy when he was the coach of marathon.
With the purslane team, the Argentine strategist left a legacy with a dozen footballers consolidated from the reserves, a history of triumphs in the classic sampedranos and a title that broke the nine-year drought and most importantly, the love and respect of the public.
Of course, his departure was not through the front door when the club’s leadership decided to remove him despite having a two and a half year contract in a long legal dispute that favored the purslane leadership.
TEN entered the stadium yankel rosenthal in the duel between Monster and Victoria for the date 6 of the Clausura 2022 to ask the local fans what they thought of the incorporation of Vargas to the house of his eternal rival.
“He is a good coach, I am glad that he is now with Real Spain. He is going to generate competitiveness in the neighboring team, ”commented a local man, who added the following.
“Treason? Not at all. That’s how football is. What I remember most about him is the title he gave us, the ninth, and the good classics against the Machine”, he commented Bayron, another purslane fanatic.
Two fans also wanted to give their opinion on the Vargas issue; They are marathon from the cradle.
“So much so that he was criticized by the Spanish fans when Vargas was here… he is a coach who knows us very well, the strengths and weaknesses of the team. He is going to get well, ”said the purslane fan, who commented that Vargas’ image is not superior to that of the Uruguayan Manolo Koesseian.
“This is football. There are no mixed feelings. I will always remember his temperament. When he comes to the Yankel, suddenly I will not applaud him since he is not a Manolo Koessian, but he is loved, “he deepened.
An elderly man gave his opinion on the Argentine coach who now manages Real Spain.
“He is a man who has the capacity, I hope he does not make us suffer. He did things very well in Marathon, it’s a shame the way he left. One must respect him, as much as we respect him, as he respects us”, said Don Óscar, a faithful follower.
Finally, a millenial made it clear that even though Vargas is now with the Machine, the Monster will continue to be superior to them.
“He’s a good coach, I wish him success and good luck, but yes, Marathón will continue to be the father of Real Spain,” he said with a laugh.
“Vargas, a coach whom the fans thank for everything he did, gave us the ninth. It is true, he made his mistakes in the end, but he left everything for the Marathon”, he closed.