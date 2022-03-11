What do Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez share?

We do not know if it is a plagiarism, a trend or a simple coincidence. The truth is that three of the most famous singers in the world, with unparalleled talent, have something else in common.

We are talking about the great Rihanna, considered the Princess of R&B; of the young actress and singer Ariana Grande; and the popular and multifaceted Selena Gomez.

Although they chose different designs, these three killer celebrities chose the same place to get a tattoo: on the side of the torso, just above the ribs. Rihanna bears the drawing of a pistol, while Ariana and Selena they chose to perpetuate a word on their skin.

Arianawho has a large number of tattoos, chose this small place on the side of her back to write the word “Bellísima”, in tribute to her grandfather. Selena, on the other hand, a phrase in the Arabic language, whose meaning is “Love yourself first”. And Rihanna shares the gun design with her best friend.

Although the three singers have very different styles and voices, they have all managed to earn their place on the red carpet and the affection of their fans.

At 28 years old, Ariana Grande has already managed to position five albums in the first position within the Billboard 200 from the United States. In addition, she is the first female artist in the chart’s history to debut all five of her album lead singles in the top ten of the chart. Hot 100. It also stayed in the top ten for 34 straight weeks.

Among his awards, two awards stand out. grammysone Brit Award, two Awards Billboard Musicthree American Music Awardsthree MTV Europe Music Awards and five MTV Video Music Awards. In 2018, Billboard named her Woman of the Year.

In the case of Selena Gomez, is 29 years old and began her acting career with roles in Barney & Friends, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. But her first leading role was in the series Wizards of Waverly Place, for Disney Channel.

His musical career is now almost a decade old, but in recent years, he has reached its peak, recording collaborations with artists such as Raww Alexander, dj snake, Camilo and Coldplay.

Both in acting and in music, he has received numerous nominations and won more than 200 awards, including a American Musicone ALMA Award, two Billboard Women in Musica MTV Video Music Awardsa People’s Choice Awards and a iHeartRadio.

Singer, actress, designer and businesswoman Rihannawho is experiencing her first pregnancy these days, is a machine for generating success in all areas in which she moves, to the point of being considered the Princess of R&B and the Queen of Fashion.

With more than 50 million music productions distributed worldwide and 200 million digital downloads, Rihanna She is one of the best-selling artists of all time. Furthermore, she has a Guinness record as the best-selling digital artist of all time.