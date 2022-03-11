What do Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez share?

James 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 86 Views

We do not know if it is a plagiarism, a trend or a simple coincidence. The truth is that three of the most famous singers in the world, with unparalleled talent, have something else in common.

We are talking about the great Rihanna, considered the Princess of R&B; of the young actress and singer Ariana Grande; and the popular and multifaceted Selena Gomez.

Source link

About James

Check Also

‘Malnazidos’, ‘Jackass: Forever’ or ‘El Engaño’, among the movie premieres on March 10 | Film and Television

This weekend the cinema will be filled with new proposals ready to conquer the viewer. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved