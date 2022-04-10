What do the daughters of Vladimir Putin do and where do they live? International | News

Little public information about the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters sanctioned Wednesday by the US government for “atrocities” committed “in Ukraine” through Moscow.

The US Treasury identified them as Katerina Tikhonova, “a technology executive whose work supports (…) the Russian defense industry,” and Maria Vorontsovawho runs state-funded genetic research programs “personally supervised by Putin.”

A senior US official said that according to Washington, “Putin is hiding his assets through members of his family.”

Two renowned daughters

According to Putin’s official biography available on the Kremlin website, their daughter Maria was born in 1985before the family moved to Dresden, where Putin worked as a KGB agent.

Their second daughter, Katerina, was born the following year in that city. The only known photograph of the two women shows them as toddlers, with bows in their blonde braids.

Image of the daughters of President Putin, taken from the official page where his biography is mentioned.

In few statements, Putin has revealed that his daughters speak several European languages, received university education in Russia and live in that country.. Also that she has a granddaughter.

Not much else is known, because the Kremlin keeps Putin’s family life out of the public spotlight.

According to Russian media reports, Vorontsova is an endocrinologist at a major government-related medical research company focused on cancer treatment.

Russian media identify Tikhonova as a mathematician who heads a science and technology foundation affiliated with Russia’s leading state university.

Tikhonova is also a professional acrobatic rock and roll dancer.and has participated in prestigious international competitions, according to press reports.

Videos from the tournaments show Tikhonova dressed in sparkly skintight outfits and leaping into her partner’s arms before being catapulted into the air between somersaults and somersaults.

During a news conference in 2019, Putin refused to answer directly to a question about his daughters’ growing business influence and their ties to the government. He did not acknowledge that Vorontsova and Tikhonova were his daughters and referred to them simply as “women”.

“I am proud of them. They continue to study and work,” he said during another press conference several years earlier. “They are not involved in any business activity and they are not involved in politics. They’re not trying to make their way anywhere,” he added.

In an interview in 2020, Putin said he did not want to share information about his family for “security reasons.”

He acknowledged that he has grandchildren, but did not say how many. “I have grandchildren, I am happy. They are very good, so sweet. I really like spending time with them.” (I)