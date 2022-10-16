What do they reveal about football? – Football break

Install Mech Arena 🤖 Play for 7 days and get Neymar JR. FREE driver: https://clcr.me/TalkMyFootball_Oct22💥

Who are the most expensive players in football? In this top 10, we will obviously list these players but we will also see what they tell us about our current football. Perception of contracts, nationality, position, distribution of talents, career trajectories or even club economic models. In fact, looking at this question allows us to have an angle of attack on a multitude of football-related topics!

You will be entitled to representatives playing in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Premier League and Ligue 1 for this list. The evaluations, obviously open to criticism like any other, come from the Transfermarkt site and are actually more there to give us a fun side than to support the substance of the subject.

As you will have understood, more than a purely entertaining top, this video will tackle what the valuation of players sometimes says about our favorite sport.

00:00 Introduction

03:48 We start the classification!

04:07 10th: Can you keep your nugget when you are downgraded?

06:12 9th: The influence of age and the concentration of talents

09:46 8th: When destiny seems already mapped out… And nationality is a plus!

13:09 7th: The nuggets as an economic model

15:40 6th: Training in a star club is possible

18:09 5th: In a way, the indirect answer to question 10

21:40 4th: Break everything from his… 25 years

25:17: 3rd: From raw talent to football brute

28:17 2nd: Distorting the perception of stats for an entire generation

33:42 1st: Very big players are expensive, no matter the contract

36:23 Overall findings

