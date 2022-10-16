What do they reveal about football? – Football break
Who are the most expensive players in football? In this top 10, we will obviously list these players but we will also see what they tell us about our current football. Perception of contracts, nationality, position, distribution of talents, career trajectories or even club economic models. In fact, looking at this question allows us to have an angle of attack on a multitude of football-related topics!
You will be entitled to representatives playing in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Premier League and Ligue 1 for this list. The evaluations, obviously open to criticism like any other, come from the Transfermarkt site and are actually more there to give us a fun side than to support the substance of the subject.
As you will have understood, more than a purely entertaining top, this video will tackle what the valuation of players sometimes says about our favorite sport.
00:00 Introduction
04:07 10th: Can you keep your nugget when you are downgraded?
06:12 9th: The influence of age and the concentration of talents
09:46 8th: When destiny seems already mapped out… And nationality is a plus!
13:09 7th: The nuggets as an economic model
15:40 6th: Training in a star club is possible
18:09 5th: In a way, the indirect answer to question 10
21:40 4th: Break everything from his… 25 years
25:17: 3rd: From raw talent to football brute
28:17 2nd: Distorting the perception of stats for an entire generation
33:42 1st: Very big players are expensive, no matter the contract
36:23 Overall findings
