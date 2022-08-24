What do they take into account to give you the United States visa? The first recommendation is to speak the truth | International | News

Obtaining a tourist visa to the United States is a long process. However, it doesn’t have to be complicated. Applicants first fill out the DS-160 form, pay the $160 application fee, and schedule their appointments at the CAS and Consulate.

But when the interview date approaches, questions begin to arise: Will they give it to me? What causes them to reject it? Is my salary and my job enough?

The first thing you need to know is that it is a US consular officer who decides whether to approve or reject the application. The decision is totally up to him and he determines it with a series of questions.

When conducting visa interviews, consular officers review each application individually and consider circumstances, travel plans, financial resources, and more.

What do they take into account to give you the US visa?

During the interview you will be asked a series of questions about basic but fundamental aspects:

Worked

Education

Family

Trips

Profits

They are not going to tell you that, “if you have such a job we will give you a visa, if you have such an education we will give you the visa”. It depends on many things.

They are not going to tell you that, "if you have such a job we are going to give you a visa, if you have such an education we are going to give you the visa. It depends on many things.

However, there is something that they consider the most important: That the applicant proves that he has strong ties with his country of origin and that he is going to return.

According to the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the Department of State, consular authorities consider that a person has strong and sufficient ties with their country of origin when:

Demonstrates having reasons that make him return to his country after his trip to the United States. For example: Having a family, a house, a job or studies.

After visa interviews are completed, consular officers review each application individually.

They then consider the applicant’s circumstances, travel plans, financial resources and ties outside the United States, which will ensure the applicant’s departure after a temporary visit, they add on the Travel.State.Gov page. .

In other words, it will be more likely to obtain the visa if you have a stable job, a university degree that you have to return to, or properties and businesses to manage in your country.

On the contrary, they can deny you a visa for “lack of ties that unite you to your country” when you do not study or work or when you do not have a fixed income.

Filling out the DS-160 form is the most important step in the visa process because the consular officer’s interview will be based on the information you provide there. Everything must be answered with total transparency.

It is not necessary to bring additional documents to the tourist interview because in most cases they will not be reviewed.

You will be more likely to get a visa if you have a steady job, a college degree you have to return to, or property and businesses to manage in your country.

Speak the truth in your interview

To obtain the visa, it is necessary to speak truthfully to the consular officer.

Many times people pay consultants to fill out the form for them and the applicants do not even know what they put on them.

The advisers also say: ‘Don’t tell them that you have relatives in the United States.’ That is not a good suggestion. On the contrary, when you attend the interview, be honest and transparent.

At the moment that the consul already knows that the person is hiding that information, credibility is lacking and they are going to reject him, because he is not telling the truth.

Filling out the DS-160 form is the most important step in the visa process because the consular officer's interview will be based on the information you provide there.

There is no problem if the applicant’s situation changes between the time they filled out the form and the time they showed up for the interview.

