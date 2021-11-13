What do we do with this mother scene?

Is there anyone who doesn’t like neon lights in movies? Impossible, come on. Edgar Wright knows well that in Last night in Soho he makes an almost immoderate use of it. White, blue, red. Especially red. Very beautifull. When the fashion student Ellie comes across a studio apartment that is illuminated at night by the luminous signs of the street and the clubs, we understand that it is the “right” apartment. There is also a turntable to put a Cilla Black record on. So suddenly the girl finds herself in the West End of the 60s. Precisely it should be 1965, because before following Ellie to the Caffé de Paris we see the sign for Thunderball. And, I have to admit, I don’t know if I like this scene because it’s beautiful or because it quotes Thunderball.

Several years ago, I believe it was an interview on the set of The Stray Magi, Sergio Citti used to say something like this (I go by heart): “Movies work today if you guess 10-15 minutes. If the whole film is a masterpiece it makes no sense“. Whatever he meant immediately struck me as the truest thing in the world. Perhaps Citti had already predicted YouTube, or his was a way of saying that as spectators we were already beginning to distract us from the vision and that therefore the films would be “saved” from the mother scenes. For example, I love mother scenes, but they don’t have to be more than one or two. We take Mission: Impossible by Brian De Palma. Here’s a movie that many of us love especially about Tom Cruise breaking into Langley, Virginia, to steal a CIA disk hanging from a ceiling without making a sound or touching the floor. MOTHER SCENE. The shooting in the mirror room in The lady from Shanghai is another example about which everything has been written. Then let’s go to the craziest and most expensive war movie ever, Apocalypse Now. Here the assault on the Vietnamese village by American helicopters “pumped” by Robert Duvall and the music of Wagner is so much a mother scene that it threatens to bring out the psychedelia of the Do Lung bridge, the death of the young Lawrence Fishburne and the ending with Marlon Brando recreation stuff. (Obviously this is not the case, but the imaginary is clear: “I love the smell of Napalm in the morning! “).

Let’s move on to sex. All Eyes Wide Shut revolves around the highlight inserted halfway through: a masked orgy for Freemasons (password Fidelio!). Here we are also faced with a kind of “primary” mother scene since Tom Cruise (still him) in the first part of the film does everything to slip into that orgiastic night, only to come out humiliated, unmasked and try the whole second he starts to remove the trauma as if he were having a psychoanalytic session.

————————————————– ————-

The BLACK FRIDAY of WILD PATHS is back!

————————————————– ————-

Clearly the mothers scenes are godsend for marketing campaigns and press offices. (The one of Last night in Soho that we mentioned at the beginning you can easily find it on YouTube with the comment of the director himself). Mother scenes have various functions. Two or three come to mind. They can sabotage the balance of the film by creating an emotional and perceptual difference that changes the attention level of us viewers and therefore tickles our unconscious. Or they dictate the rhetorical, stylistic rules of a film or an author as if they were a real programmatic manifesto. But it is highly likely that, simply, a mother scene was conceived, written and made to promote the film. In the latter case it is possible that it is not even the best “thing” of the work in question. What happens then if a mother scene doesn’t work? Well ask the conductor Michael Caine sitting on a bench in Youth while he tries to set the cows’ cries, the bells and the silence of the mountain to music. Ah one last thing: beware of the scam mothers scenes! At the beginning of 2000 when it came out in Italy American Beauty they wanted us to believe that Kevin Spacey’s sexual fantasy of a naked teenager suspended on a ceiling full of rose petals was not simply the kitschy drift of a (bad?) movie. Eye.