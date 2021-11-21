What do we know about Greta Gerwig’s Snow White live action

The new Disney live action snow-white is taking shape. After last week’s announcement it was revealed that the role of the Evil Queen will be played by Gal Gadot, today to the name of the star of Wonder Woman is added that of Greta Gerwig, Oscar nominee on three occasions thanks to films Little Women And Lady bird and currently working on making the film Barbie which sees Margot Robbie take on the role of the famous doll and Ryan Gosling in those of “boyfriend” Ken. A name that is a guarantee, whose presence within the team of snow-white in which he will take care of the screenplay (and not the direction) raises the bar of our expectations towards this film which, barring unforeseen events, should see the light not before the end of 2022.

The live action will kick off with the start of the new year with rehearsals for the musical parts that will begin in January, while the first take on the film’s set should take place in March. The cast of snow-white, still in the composition phase, in addition to the actress of Red Notice also foresees the presence of Rachel Zegler (i.e. the Maria of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg), one of the most promising young actresses currently out there. which has been entrusted with the role of the sweet and tender Snow White.

However, no news regarding the actor who will play Prince Charming (a character that many would like to see in Harry Styles) as well as the famous 7 dwarfs, which have now become an indispensable pillar of this fable written by the Grimm brothers and brought to success by Walt Disney in 1937, with the first animated film to land on the big screen. The film will be directed by Marc Webb (di The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and produced by Marc Platt (the same as La La Land And Cruella so to speak) and Russell Allen (The Lion King And Jurassic World), while the musical part has already been entrusted to two talents such as Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, proponents of the songs of The Greatest Showman. On paper, the film by snow-white promises to be remarkable and given the recent successes of other Disney live action such as Cruella And The Lion King we are sure that this film will not betray expectations, taking us by the hand in that clearing in the woods.

