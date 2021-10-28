News

what do we know about live action with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Posted on
Greta Gerwig, American director and screenwriter already nominated for an Oscar for Lady Bird And Little Women, confirmed that he will direct a live action on the iconic all-female Mattel toy: Barbie.

epa07955357 US actress and director Greta Gerwig poses on the red carpet prior the 11th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 27 October 2019. EPA / NINA PROMMER

The actress will play the role of the famous doll Margot Robbie, who in an interview with British Vogue said: “Playing Barbie is a huge responsibility, there is the nostalgia for a character that everyone thinks they know, but in reality it will not be like that.”

Already from these words it is easy to understand that the character of Barbie will be placed in a modern context and her figure will most likely be that of an extremely woman out of stereotypes.

The plot

According to what is reported by the Imdb site, the plot will revolve around the life of Barbie, a doll who is removed from Barbieland because it is considered not perfect enough and not well integrated into society.

The girl will thus be forced to leave her home to embark on an adventure in the real world.

Of note, however, is the fact that this was the planned plot when the project was still in Sony’s hands. Now that, however, the production is in the hands of Warner Bros., there might be some change.

Direction and screenplay

To direct the film, as already anticipated, there will be Greta Gerwig, helped in the writing by her husband Noah Baumbach, known to the public for the film Story of a wedding.

The cast

As already mentioned, there will be the protagonist role Margot Robbie, who has already shown his acting skills in other famous films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad And Tonya, even receiving an Oscar nomination like Best Actress in a Leading Role.

At his side, in the role of Ken, it will be Ryan Gosling. The actor, who initially declined Warner Bors’ offer twice, eventually let himself be persuaded by the studio’s insistence, confirming that he will co-star with Margot Robbie.

When will filming begin?

From what has been announced, filming is expected to begin in 2022 at the Leavesden Studios in London. If this turns out to be correct, we can assume that we will see the film in big theaters as early as the following year.

All that remains is to wait for more news waiting for the film to be released in theaters around the world. Certainly, given the conditions, the film will be a success.


