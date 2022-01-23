What do we know about Redmi Note 11: does the mid-range have a new king?

Redmi Note 11 will debut in a handful of days, paving the way for the new era of low-mid-range Android smartphones. Here’s what we know

Xiaomi is ready to resume her race for the title of queen of the mid-range. The Chinese manufacturer will in fact reveal the features of the Redmi Note 11, the first of the many appointments that will mark the European strategies of the giant led by the day Lei Jun, including the Xiaomi 12 series to be set among the top of the range.

The new Xiaomi mid-range smartphone will not be a mere revival of the models already seen in China for several weeks. The Shenzhen-based company has in fact calibrated its moves to continue to grind important numbers even in the Old Continent and some rumors bounced on the net in recent days allow to give substance to a discourse that has not been outlined so far. Here’s what has emerged so far.

Redmi Note 11, which we recall will officially debut on January 26th during a press event specifically planned for the Old Continent, will be animated by the processor Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm and will be able to count on a 6.5-inch AMOLED display at Full-HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as two stereo speakers. The amount of storage will be 64 or 128 gigabytes, while it will start from 4 gigabytes in the basic version. Therefore interesting characteristics considering a starting price just over 200 euros, at least according to the well-informed.

Redmi Note 11, 5,000 mAh battery and charger regularly in the box

The dimensions of the device will be equal to 162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm thick, enough to make room for a battery well 5,000 mAh with support for the technology of 33 Watt fast charge and charger regularly in pack. The back will instead highlight a quad camera with 50 megapixel main sensor, probably the same as Redmi 10 that we have included among the best cheap smartphones of January 2022.

Redmi Note 11 It will not be the only Android smartphone from Xiaomi to make its way to the Old Continent: in fact, the debut of a Pro model is expected, which we will talk about in the next few days, while the Pro Plus variant, currently only a Chinese prerogative, should not arrive in Europe. We’ll see.