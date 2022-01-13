What do we know about the Chinese spy infiltrating the London Parliament

Rare alert released by MI5. Christine Lee, a Chinese lawyer with excellent relations with both Labor and Conservatives, is “consciously engaged in business” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. It is not espionage, but interference, against which the laws in force can do little. Here are the reasons for 007’s unusual move

In the past few hours, MI5 has issued a very rare warning addressed to British politicians. Title: “Security Service Interference Alert”. To represent a danger is a woman, Christine Ching Kui Lee, lawyer, “knowingly engaged in political interference” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. It would operate on behalf of the United Front, a department of the central committee that deals with co-opting forces outside the Chinese Communist Party using them as tools for the acquisition, consolidation and permanent monopoly of power (also active in Italy).

According to the intelligence agency, Lee has “established ties” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party with parliamentarians and aspiring ones. In addition, he donated money to them, with funding from individuals in China and Hong Kong. For this reason, anyone who has been contacted by Lee should be “aware of his affiliation” and of his “task of promoting the agenda of the Chinese Communist Party”, reads the 007 alert.

Electoral Commission records show Lee’s company has donated more than £ 427,000 in financial support to the Labor MP since 2015 Barry Gardiner, very loyal to the former leader of the left Jeremy Corbin and one of the big supporters of the Hinkley Point C maxi-project, a nuclear power plant in Somerset, on the west coast of England. The initiative is participated by China General Nuclear Power Group, a group controlled by the powerful State Council of the People’s Republic of China and placed under sanctions by the United States. The involvement of the Chinese group has recently come under the spotlight of the British government, which is committed to countering Beijing’s penetration of the country. According to Sun, since 2005 the “suspected Chinese agent” has allegedly donated over £ 675,000 to Gardiner’s office or directly to the Labor Party.

But that is not all. Lee’s son worked for Gardiner as a parliamentary assistant, he said Daily Mail. Additionally, the woman’s law firm, which has offices in London, Birmingham and Beijing, served as principal legal counsel to the Chinese embassy in London, the Times. The man resigned in the morning, before the MI5 alert went public, he revealed Skynews. The deputy took his side: MI5 “has no information showing that he was aware of or complicit in his mother’s illegal activity,” he said.

There spy story it also affects the Conservative Party. In addition to the acquaintances with Corbyn and his inner circle, Lee also dealt with former Conservative Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, as shown by the images released by the Sun. The latter gave her an award, the “Points of Light”.

The Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee and chairman of the China Research Group, told a Insider that the British security services “are rightly focused on state threats in the UK. It is clear that Beijing’s challenge is increasing and we need to defend our democracy from hostile activities ”. For the former defense minister Tobias Ellwood, even him Tory, it is the “kind of gray zone interference that we now anticipate and expect from China.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, former leader of the Conservative Party, called the issue “of grave concern” and demanded that the woman be exploded. But he also asked why the alert was only now being released: “What was going on with the security services that the prime minister’s office didn’t know they were giving a prize to someone suspect?” He said with reference to the prize awarded. from May.

The alert is an “unusual move” for MI5, explained the BBC expert Gordon Corera. It is the confirmation of a “long investigation” that has led the British services to “be sufficiently worried that they have to act now”. The same analyst underlines how, from the concern for Russian influence defined as “new normal” in a parliamentary document two years ago, the United Kingdom has switched to Chinese: it is the top priority for London. The accusation, in this case, is interference, that is, secretly gaining influence, not espionage, or stealing secrets. And, Corera concludes, there is great concern among insiders because there are no laws in force capable of addressing the issue. For this reason, they may have decided to make the matter public. As a warning.