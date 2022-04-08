What do we know about the Dune prequel that HBO Max will release?

A prequel to feed the franchise

The return of dunes practically 40 years after the success of David Lynch will not be ephemeral and It will come backed by a whole series of deliveries that are divided between cinema and television (or rather, streaming platforms). And within that scenario planned by Warner, we have a series that has been talked about since 2019, when the plans to make Dune the Sisterhood. The problem is that with the pandemic many projects were paralyzed and now, once again, they are picking up speed.

This story, which would take place in the events prior to those seen in the dunes, tells us about the origins of the Bene Gesserit, that organization made up only of women and to which Lady Jessica, mother of Paul Atreides, belongs and who shares with the other members an almost paranormal ability to sense events that are about to happen. If you have seen the film, you will remember the importance they have and how their influence goes beyond the purely spiritual, also reaching religion and politics.

That’s the way it is, this spin off wouldn’t necessarily have to focus on Paul Atreides’s mother and would show us a much broader picture of the society in which they live the protagonists. A story that is inspired by the book Dune the Sisterhood, published in 2012 by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Remember that the original author of the novel dunes it is Frank Herbert and in this installment the one who signs the work is his son.