What do we know about the Dune prequel that HBO Max will release?
A prequel to feed the franchise
The return of dunes practically 40 years after the success of David Lynch will not be ephemeral and It will come backed by a whole series of deliveries that are divided between cinema and television (or rather, streaming platforms). And within that scenario planned by Warner, we have a series that has been talked about since 2019, when the plans to make Dune the Sisterhood. The problem is that with the pandemic many projects were paralyzed and now, once again, they are picking up speed.
This story, which would take place in the events prior to those seen in the dunes, tells us about the origins of the Bene Gesserit, that organization made up only of women and to which Lady Jessica, mother of Paul Atreides, belongs and who shares with the other members an almost paranormal ability to sense events that are about to happen. If you have seen the film, you will remember the importance they have and how their influence goes beyond the purely spiritual, also reaching religion and politics.
That’s the way it is, this spin off wouldn’t necessarily have to focus on Paul Atreides’s mother and would show us a much broader picture of the society in which they live the protagonists. A story that is inspired by the book Dune the Sisterhood, published in 2012 by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Remember that the original author of the novel dunes it is Frank Herbert and in this installment the one who signs the work is his son.
How is the series going?
Denis Villeneuve has become the person most responsible for this rebirth of dunes so he is also dedicating time to the series. A few months ago, for the premiere of the first film, he referred to her in Variety magazine, explaining that it is “a beautiful project that is still in development” and that could count on the presence of Rebecca Ferguson again, in the role of Lady Jessica. It should not be forgotten that in November 2020 the pilot chapter was scheduled to be shot on stages in Romania and Jordan, although it had to be cancelled.
We could go looking for the reasons for the pandemic and the coronavirus, but it has transpired that from Warner they were not too happy with the result of the scripts. So we had to wait until the summer of 2021 to learn that Diane Ademu-John would take over the development of the series as a new showrunnera professional who has written and produced some renowned fiction such as Medium either Empire.
for now there is no trace in the calendar of the presence of this series from HBO Max inspired by the Dune universe and we fear that it will take at least one or two years to see it become a reality. Perhaps the success of the first part has renewed Warner’s desire to continue with what was planned by a Denis Villeneuve who will not only bring us dunes part 2 for October 2023, but also wants to direct the pilot of Dune the Sisterhood. It remains to be seen if it will also be for those same dates.