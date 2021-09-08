what do we know about the Netflix movie starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans?

Filming has now begun, but “The Gray Man”Is still shrouded in a cloud of mystery, which makes waiting really difficult and makes fans all over the world thrill!

The film, based onnovel of the same name from Mark Greaney, will revolve around the figure of Court Gentry, a former secret agent, also known in the world of international espionage as “the Gray Man“. A nickname earned through years of service at the CIA, in which he became a living legend of the undercover operations, being able to silently descend from one role to another without any problem and then, after having accomplished the impossible, vanish into thin air without leaving traces behind, as if it had never really existed.

Today, however, there are far more effective systems than Gentry, and even a special agent like him becomes useless. That’s why it will come to showdown: Will Gentry be able to escape revenge and prove that there is no gray area between killing to live and killing to stay alive?

The film sees directed by the Russo brothers and will be produced by Netflix. According to the first rumors, “The Gray Man” Sara the most expensive production ever by the US streaming giant and will even eclipse the budget spent on “The Irishman“.

The protagonists they will be Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, but the entire cast will be nothing short of stellar, thanks to the presence of many other famous and talented artists such as Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanus, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard And Regé-Jean Page.

During a panel held at CCXP last year, i Russo brothers they also stated that “The Gray Man” it will not be a stand-alone film, but a real one franchise “conceived as a series of potentially branching films that will follow other characters“.

Highly plausible, therefore, that this film being released in 2022, others will follow who will face different ones storyline.

Waiting for official news and first set spoilers, we just have to wait and look forward to the excitement of this film, which already promises to be a great success.