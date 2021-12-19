what do we know about the new variant

There does not seem to be a hand behind the increase in new infections and hospitalizations Omicron variant. The cases identified so far are few. Yet the prospect that in the medium to long term it may become prevalent does not make us feel at all calm.

«From the data available so far – specifies Claudio Mastroianni, director of infectious diseases of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome and new president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases – the Omicron variant seems to have a higher transmissibility rate. In South Africa, despite the significant number of infections, the number of hospitalizations is lower. So in this phase, in addition to vaccines and therapies, it is necessary to continue to maintain all the prevention measures adopted so far “.

OMICRON IS LESS

DANGEROUS?

The available data, for now, do not allow to exclude it. “If the percentage of severe forms for Omicron is 5-10 percent – remarks Roberto Cauda, ​​director of Infectious Diseases of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome – it is clear that if it affects a considerable number of people, the number of cases in most severe form. We keep in mind that South Africa has an average age of 28-29 years, and we know that in the youngest the disease begins in a less severe form. But it has been seen that in South Africa the pediatric age was also affected with a certain higher percentage. We also know that natural immunity, that acquired by those who have already had the disease, is not completely protective with Omicron. Therefore, those who have already had the infection can be reinfected. As for the symptoms – specifies Cauda – there is a lower incidence of fever and cough, while the symptoms attributable to colds are prevalent. However, let us remember that at the moment the elements we observe are partly borrowed from South Africa and partly from the United Kingdom. We will still have to wait for higher evidence ».

YOU CAN STOP

WITH VACCINES AND DRUGS?

«Omicron is certainly very contagious – admits Roberto Luzzati, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Trieste -. But now we are very interested in understanding if it has a higher pathogenicity. A concern is then linked to monoclonals. In fact, we know that of the three types we are using, only the latest arrival, namely that of Glaxo, would be active. And this is a handicap as we are using the oldest monoclonals so far. The positive is that the third dose of the vaccine can protect against the Omicron variant. We therefore recommend anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible ».

HOW DIFFUSED IS IT

IN ITALY?

Knowing how many cases are present on our territory would undoubtedly help to curb the race of the virus. According to Mauro Pistello, full professor of Microbiology and Clinical Microbiology at the University of Pisa, vice president of the Italian Society of Microbiology and one of the founders of the sequencing network of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, “in Italy we still hold the blow in some way, even if the presence of Omicron is slowly increasing, and the percentage of new cases is likely to be substantial at Christmas. It seems that it is less widespread in Italy than in other countries – remarks Pistello – a sign that the combination of vaccines, masks, distances and behaviors works. We remember, however, that the vaccine fails to completely protect against infection, so the masks are necessary because they limit the spread ». It goes without saying that the cases of Omicron in Italy could be many more than those identified. «There is no doubt that we detect a part – admits Pistello – At least at the national level, 10-15 percent of the cases are sequenced. What we see is just the tip of the iceberg. But if we had to do an analysis of all the samples, it could be complicated for us, given that, as is well known, we have limited resources ».