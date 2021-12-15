what do we know about the new variant

I am four key mutations from the Omicron variant which can favor infections: N501Y, H655Y, N679K and P681H. The latter was also found in the Alfa variant. They are all found in the Spike, where more than 30 mutations have been identified. Compared to the original strain of the virus, there are about 60 changes in Sars Cov-2.

But having more mutations does not absolutely mean that the virus is “bad”. During the pandemic there were variants that the World Health Organization itself saw with concern, such as Beta, but which then got the worst of it in the face of varied viruses (such as Delta) that became the majority.

Covid, all variants

What are the main variants of Sars Cov-2? Alfa (B.1.1.7), had the United Kingdom as its starting point and prevalence, then Beta (B.1.351) with South Africa, Gamma (p.1) with Brazil, Delta (B .1.617.2) with India, Epsilon (B.1.427), with California, Zeta (p.2) with Brazil. And then the Eta (B.1.525), from New York, the Theta (P.3) from the Philippines, the Iota (B.1526) from New York, the Kappa (B.1.617.1) from India, the Lambda (C.37), from Peru, Mu (B.1.621) from Colombia and finally the Omicron (B.1.1.529), the first cases of which have been identified between South Africa and Botswana.

The names of the variants are assigned by the World Health Organization to two kinds of variants: those “defined as concern” and those “of interest” and take up the letters of the Greek alphabet. There were two unassigned letters: “Nu” (because in English it would sound like New, that is new) and Xi (the surname of the Chinese head of state Xi Jinping, very common in China).

“We’re concerned that people are dismissing Omicron as mild. Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems “-@DrTedros – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 14, 2021

What does it mean when a virus mutates?

When a virus mutates, it means that its genome changes. The more it circulates, the more there is the risk that it will change: this is why vaccination and the rules of social distancing are essential to avoid the resumption of infections. Also for Sars Cov-2 the rule of “selection” applies: the variants that have a greater transmissibility or a greater pathogenicity have the prevalence over the others. There have been several mutations (well beyond the letters of the Greek alphabet), many of which have had no significant impact. This is why the WHO “promotes” with a name, for contagiousness or outcomes of the disease, those most worrying or of interest.