What do we know about the Uncharted movie after the official trailer is released

After changing seven directors and having had a gestation of over 10 years, finally the movie from Uncharted will come out at February 2022. Behind the camera there is Ruben Fleischer (Welcome to Zombieland, Venom), while the main players will be Tom Holland (already seen in recent Spider-Man also from Sony), who will play a young man Nathan Drake, And Mark Wahlberg in the role of Sully, his mentor: no, in the film adaptation he does not have a mustache, but surprises could arrive during the film.

A troubled project, postponed several times due to the pandemic and production problems, but that finally fans of the videogame series will be able to see in a few months.

And you looks great in your 50s? https://t.co/6ET1hyp8sl – Tom Holland (@ TomHolland1996) October 21, 2021

Before the video game, or almost

Uncharted is based on a successful video game series, developed by Naughty Dog (those of The The Last of Us) and originally released on PlayStation 3 in 2007. Since then the series, created by Amy Henning, continued until the fourth main chapter on PlayStation 4 and with various spin-offs focusing on specific characters.

The Uncharted video game series has sold over 40 million copies all over the world: halfway between Tomb Raider and Indiana Jones, it tells the story of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels the world clashing with criminals and mysterious organizations in search of the same ancient artifacts.

Sony has released the first Uncharted movie trailer, which finally sheds light on the setting of the film adaptation. From the video we learn what Tom Holland had already declared in the past, that is, that it will be an origin story, but not exactly a prequel to the events told in video games.

In the film Nathan is a young bartender passionate about antiquities: he is convinced by his future mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan, to set out on an adventure in search of Magellan’s treasure, according to many the “biggest trouble in history”.

The villain of the film, played by Antonio Banderas, serves the same purpose and will do anything to thwart Drake and Sullivan. During their adventure the two will also meet Chloe Frazer, played by Sophia Taylor Ali, a key character also in video games, to which a videogame spin-off entitled Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

However, there is a twist in the plot of the cinematic Uncharted: during the search for the treasure, some clues will emerge that lead to the brother of Nathan Drake, who has been missing for years. In fact, Sam Drake is mentioned several times, even if there is still an aura of mystery about his character and above all by who he will be interpreted.

The cinematic adaptation will therefore be a mix of what gamers have seen in the various chapters of the saga, but offered to a new audience: it fully incorporates situations and stories already seen in video games, including the disappearance of Nathan Drake’s brother.

The analysis of the trailer

From the trailer you can also see different scenes, settings and costumes that refer directly to the video games: it almost seems that the film overlaps them. Predictable choice and one that winks at the fans.

Let’s start from the end, where we see the spectacular scene in which Tom Holland falls from the cargo plane. It is one of the most famous, original and spectacular scenes of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, therefore immediately recognizable by enthusiasts.

Drake is then seen on a speedboat, wearing the iconic pants and white T-shirt, another quote this time from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (although in the game the protagonist is with Sam).

There are obviously various chases on the roofs of the houses. In the trailer we also see a ring, which will almost certainly be that of Francis Drake, the considered privateer and ancestor of Nathan Drake.

Finally, the pirate theme could not be missing. In one scene of the trailer, a pirate galleon and the amazement of Drake’s discovery are clearly seen. Scene already seen always in Uncharted 4, when the protagonist finds the treasure of the pirate Henry Avery. However, the film could use the galleon for other purposes, we’ll see.

Sony’s strategy, from video games to cinema and TV

Sony seems to be getting serious with the transpositions of its intellectual works into movies and TV series. Uncharted is just one of the first projects that will involve the forces of PlayStation Production, which is working on several other productions.

Precisely another film, that is Ghost of Tsushima (here our review of the video game), but also seven other TV series based on Sony’s IP. Three of these have currently been announced, including the highly anticipated one The Last of Us with Pedro Pascal, which will air on HBO during 2022, a series on Twisted Metal and one on Sly Cooper.

In fact, in 25 years Sony with its PlayStation consoles has accumulated a long series of characters, stories and series of great impact, which will gradually expand also in its cinematic universe.

You might be interested in: