what do we know so far about the sequel

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 is a long-awaited project for fans of the Monterverse who want to know what the newest entry in the franchise is all about.

Godzilla vs. kong served as the ultimate seasoning for what Warner Bros. knew how to establish monsterverse which includes the movies Godzilla (2014), Kong: The Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and the confrontation between the two titans that hit theaters around the world in 2021 as well as being a real success on the streaming platform hbo max.

The film that confronted Kong with Godzilla had a very good reception from specialized critics who, in Rotten Tomatoes He assigns it a 75% acceptance rate, but the real surprise comes with the audience numbers in general, which give it a solid 91% acceptance rate, which, added to the commercial and streaming success, ensures the sequel to the clash of the titans.

Godzilla vs. king 2 is directed again by adam wingard who expressed to dead line some time ago: ”The clear starting point that we have set is the exploration of the Hollow Earth, I think there is much more to do there. It is the prehistory of planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We’ve raised some mysteries in this film, things that I want to see resolved and explored and taken to the next level.”.

The rematch between Godzilla and Kong is coming

We know that the Internet is a place where information constantly arrives about the following projects that will reach the cinema and in this aspect it was leaked that the title of the sequel to Godzilla vs. kong will be Origins because the film in question will explore the origins of both mythological creatures in addition to emphasizing the mysterious Skull Island. Fear!

This latest entry follows the explosive showdown of Godzilla and Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal unknown threat hidden within our world, defying their very existence and ours. Everything seems to indicate that the next film of the monsterverse will raise the stakes of previous installments in this universe.

the cast of Godzilla vs. king 2 It is made up of Dan Stevens as Stephen Randa, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia, among others. The film is directed by Adam Wingard from a screenplay by Terry Rossio, Jeremy Slater and Simon Barrett. The music is provided by DJ Junkie XL and you can expect to see the film in theaters around the world next March 15, 2024.