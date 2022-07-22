Joe Biden tests positive for covid-19. Vladimir Putin is “healthy” despite “rumors”, says CIA director. The United States indicates “significant corruption” to 60 people from Central American countries. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. What do we really know about Putin’s condition?

CIA Director Bill Burns made an unusually candid assessment this week, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “too healthy.” But when asked directly whether Putin was unhealthy or unstable, he said: “There are a lot of rumors about President Putin’s health and, as far as we know, he is completely, too healthy.” Sos, what should we think of the speculation about the health of the Russian president? These rumors are nothing new.

2. Cuba faces an energy crisis

Enduring hot summer temperatures and power outages has long been part of everyday life in Cuba, but now the island is grappling with severe fuel shortages, failing power plants and widespread blackouts. that are testing even the most patient.

3. The European Central Bank raises the interest rate for the first time in 11 years

In a bold bid to rein in inflation, the European Central Bank announced Thursday that it will raise its main interest rate by half a percentage point. It is the first time since 2011 that the ECB has raised rates and brought Europe’s main interest rate back to zero. Rates in the region have been negative since 2014.

4. The United States identifies 60 people from Central American countries as “significant corruption”

The United States Department of State released a report on Wednesday in which it points to 60 people from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua for “significant corruption”.

5. The case against Ricky Martin will not advance: the nephew withdrew the accusations

The temporary protection order against Ricky Martin was suspended by a judge in Puerto Rico this Thursday and the case will not advance to other instances, according to the artist’s lawyers. The singer’s nephew, who claims that he had a romantic relationship with the artist, dropped the accusations of harassment against the pop star. Martin says he was “the victim of a lie.”

at coffee time

Lewandowski, Di María and other stars who will play the World Cup in Qatar and changed teams for this season

A few months from November, the players of all the national teams are about to start or have already started the 2022/2023 season with their respective clubs, and several of them have changed clubs, in transfers that, in some cases, impacted the transfer market.

How to recognize if your dog or cat is suffering from heat stroke

High temperatures not only threaten the lives of humans: our pets can also suffer from heat stroke. Even a short walk in the middle of the day or being cooped up in the car for a few minutes can be deadly. Here’s a guide to the signs to recognize and respond to immediately if your dog or cat is facing heat stroke.

The new trailer for HBO’s “House of the Dragon” is here

In the trailer, King Viserys Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine, has a premonition.

US authorities recover a possible Fabergé egg from the yacht seized from the Russian oligarch

US law enforcement has recovered what appears to be a Fabergé egg from a yacht seized from a Russian oligarch in Fiji, according to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. What are the luxurious Fabergé eggs and what is their origin? This is his story.

What is the mental fog that affects patients with covid-19?

Cognitive decline and covid-19 are closely linked, recent related research has shown with the secondary effects of the pandemic.

The number of the day

7.2 million

The amount of Greenland ice that melted last weekend could cover 7.2 million Olympic swimming pools.

quote of the day

“He is fully vaccinated and on two boosters and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has started taking Paxlovid”

US President Joe Biden, 79, tested positive for covid-19 for the first time. A statement from the White House He said his symptoms are mild.

And to finish…

‘Definitely a concern’: Scientists fret over rapidly melting Greenland ice

Several days of unusually warm weather in northern Greenland sparked rapid ice melt, made visible by rivers of meltwater rushing into the ocean. A situation that has already set off the alarms of scientists. Temperatures have hovered around 15.6 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, experts told CNN.