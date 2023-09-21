What do white spots on nails mean?

Nails are an important part of our body and can tell a lot about our overall health. In this sense, white spots on the nails, called leukonychia, are a common concern for many people. These are often mistakenly linked to calcium deficiency, but can actually be caused by a number of factors.

A healthy nail is light pink in color and shaped like a crescent, known as a lunula. It is mainly composed of keratin and other proteins. However, when white spots appear on the nails, it may be a sign of certain diseases or injuries.

Real causes of white spots on nails

White spots on your nails are usually the result of an injury to the nail, such as biting your nails or hitting your nails. They may also be caused by an allergic reaction to nail products. These lesions usually do not cause immediate pain and disappear after the nail has fully grown, which may take six to eight months.

It is important to note that when white spots are large or present on most of the nails, they may be symptoms of serious underlying diseases such as kidney failure or cirrhosis. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the frequency and number of locations.

Contrary to popular belief, leukonychia is not related to calcium deficiency. However, it has been shown that zinc or albumin deficiency can cause these spots to appear. Zinc plays an important role in the functioning of the body and its deficiency can lead to adverse effects including leukonychia.

How to take care of your nails to keep them healthy?

It is important to follow some basic hygiene care to maintain healthy nails. This involves keeping your nails dry and clean to prevent the growth of bacteria. It is also advisable to avoid prolonged exposure to water and strong chemicals. When cutting your nails, it is advisable to do so in a straight line and gently round the ends into a curve. Also, it’s important to moisturize your nails with the same cream you use for your hands.

