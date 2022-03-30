What do you ask of the new The Witcher? Readers have several suggestions for CD Projekt

There is still time for the new saga of the Polish team to arrive, but that does not prevent us from imagining what it will be like.

The last debate of the week has left a complete assortment of opinions. In it we asked users what they expected from the new The Witcher now that it had been confirmed by CDPR, finding answers of all kinds. However, we are talking about what is already by far one of the most anticipated video games of the coming years after the good taste in the mouth left by its previous installments.

I hope you have learned from the Cyberpunk 2077 disaster in all aspectsBut that does not erase the memory of the release of Cyberpunk 2077 at the end of 2020. In fact, and although it was not among the answers to the survey, many readers wanted to make it clear that their main wish to the Polish development team is “no more bugs”. , or at least a launch where its performance failures are no longer protagonists. “I hope that they have learned from the Cyberpunk 2077 disaster in all aspects, that they are more honest in what they declare and deliver,” claims Aquiles77.

In fact there is certain concern about when the video game might be available. The long gestation period for the RPG-shooter worries users, who fear they won’t be able to enjoy the new adventure in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy world for years. Will the players be patient if the wait gets longer?

I want a fresh and independent saga beginningCloudStrifeFF7 Some users have wanted to show their doubts about whether the saga can survive without Geralt of Rivia, remembering the reception of Mass Effect: Andromeda in its day. “The Witcher is a saga that puts all the weight on the shoulders of its protagonist, and today it is almost impossible to conceive it without Geralt,” says El_Rei on Discord, suggesting CD Projekt RED focus on get strong in story and quests. However, there are also those who are at least expecting to live a story without the bulk of the characters presented so far in the franchise. “I ask that you disassociate yourself from the characters seen in The Witcher. I want a fresh and independent saga beginning“, CloudStrifeFF7 replied on Discord.

3D Games Discord

The story is the main point to improve for 33% of users, but 50% choose to ask a more lively and interactive open world. “I don’t want 50 question marks on the map, rewarding exploration and curiosity,” says NorthSareth. Finally, 17% expect to find in this new The Witcher a combat system with many more options. In short, each user has their own list of improvements.

What’s more, in 3DJuegos we made this weekend one with 11 things that we would like to see in this The Witcher still without an official name. If you want to know more, don’t hesitate to take a look at this other special video about theories and speculations about the new CD Projekt saga that, let’s remember, will bet on Unreal Engine 5.

More on: The Witcher, The Witcher 4, Readers Say, and CD Projekt Red.