what do you eat and how much weight do you lose?

There fruitarian dietas the word itself says, is a diet that provides almost exclusively the consumption of fruit. The basic concept that inspires this diet starts from the consideration that our digestive system is the same as the first evolved humans and that therefore fruit and seeds are the most digestible foods that can exist. With this diet you could lose them up to 6-8 kilos per month.

Fruitarian diet: a bit of history

The fruitarianism is a diet that was devised in the 1800s by Professor Arnold Ehret, who was also the creator of the mucus-free diet. For the fruitarians man from the beginning has fed exclusively on the fruit on the tree or fallen to the ground. The fruitarian diet can therefore be understood not only as a diet but also as a lifestyle as it also has ethical implications.





Fruitarian diet: what you eat

Those who follow this diet in addition to fruits also eats the vegetables because tomatoes, pecorino cheese, aubergines, cucumbers and cereals are actually the fruits of their respective plants. Going more specifically in the fruitarian diet, we eat sweet fruits such as melons, persimmons, bananas and grapes; dried fruit such as plums and dates; fruit with a low level of acidity such as cherries pears figs mango apricots papaya and peaches; oily fruits such as avocado, coconuts and olives. The fruitarian diet also includes the consumption of dried fruit, then walnuts, pistachios, almonds, hazelnuts and sunflower seeds, pumpkin and sesame. It should be emphasized that one does not become fruitarian from one day to the next, it is necessary to follow a path that lasts up to two years during which the other foods will be eliminated. The fruitarian diet shows points of tangency with the raw food diet and the vegan diet which can bring benefits to our body as they have the advantage of being less extreme.

There fruitarian diet for weight loss in reality it is not recommended by experts because although fruit is good for us and can make us lose weight, a diet based almost exclusively on fruit alone can expose us to serious health problems. In particular, according to a study conducted by‘Columbia University Health Promotion Program it can lead to a lack of essential elements such as proteins, vitamins D and B, calcium, iron and zinc, and essential fatty acids. Nutritional elements found mainly in meat and fish that are excluded from this diet. Before embarking on a dietary path of this type it is essential to talk to your doctor or a nutritionist. In any case it is not recommended for pregnant women and children. Also in this case it is essential to let yourself be guided by an expert.

Fruitarian diet: example

Breakfast: as soon as you get up a juice of 3 lemons a little raisins and melon.

TO mid morning: figs, apples, plums, pears, kiwi cucumbers.

TO lunch: peaches, oranges, apricots, papayas, tangerines to taste.

Mid afternoon: plums, cherries, persimmons, pomegranate, watermelon and tomato.

TO dinner: raspberries, blackberries and grapes.

Before going to sleep: cherries, mangoes, red plums, watermelon, pomegranates and persimmons.