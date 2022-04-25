What do you need to qualify for the Liguilla or Repechage?

With Pachuca and Tigers already fixed in the first and second place of the Table of Positions of the Clausura 2022 in Liga MX, Puebla, Atlas, America, Blue Cross , Chivas, Rayados and Necaxa they are still in the fight for the two tickets that are pending to be distributed for the Quarterfinals.

Seven teams will fight to avoid going to the Repechage, although Puebla and Atlas are the clubs that have the direct classification in their hands and the others will need combinations to be able to bid for a direct place in the Liguilla.

Within the chase squad, America is the one with the best chance of snatching one of those places, because with a win or a tie they could sneak into the Fiesta Grande if some results are combined.

Pachuca: Already secured leadership Tigres: It was already tied in place 2 Puebla: You need to win to ensure a direct place in the Liguilla, even if you win you could drop to fourth place if you are outscored by Atlas. Atlas: You need to win to ensure a direct pass to the Liguilla, it could be up to third. America: You need to win and that Puebla or Atlas do not win to get directly into the Liguilla.

If the Eagles draw, their Puebla or Atlas would lose and Chivas, Necaxa and San Luis do not win or if they win, they do not beat them by goals. The creams have a cushion of 4 goals difference over Chivas, the one that is closest to them. Cruz Azul: You need to win and that Puebla or Atlas do not win to go directly to Liguilla. Chivas. You need to win and hope that Puebla or Atlas do not win to go straight to Liguilla, in addition to a tie between América and Cruz Azul. Rayados: Same case as Chivas. Monterrey would have to beat Flock on goal difference. Necaxa: Same case as Rayados and Chivas. San Luis: Los Potosinos have already tied the Repechage and aspire to a better place in the final phase. They could get into the direct Liguilla, as long as Puebla and Atlas do not add up, in addition to America and Cruz Azul tie, Necaxa and Chivas also tie or if there is a winner, surpass them on goal difference, the same case as Rayados de Monterrey. León: You need to win to get into the Repechage. The draw also works for him, but he would have to hope that Pumas, Mazatlán or Toluca do not win. Pumas: You need to win to get into the Repechage. The draw also works for him, but he would have to hope that Tijuana, Mazatlán or Toluca do not win. Mazatlán FC: They need to win, with 21 points they would have a chance to get into the Repechage if they win and Leon or Pumas do not win. Toluca FC: They need to win, with 21 points they would have a chance to get into the Repechage if they win and at least 2 of the following 4 teams do not win: León Pumas, Tijuana and Mazatlán FC. Santos Laguna: They need to win and hope that Toluca and Santos draw, as well as that Mazatlan does not win. Xolos Tijuana: If they win they could be in if León and Toluca draw and Pumas, Mazatlán and Santos do not win Roosters Querétaro: Eliminated. FC Juarez: Eliminated

Matches of Day 16 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX:

Necaxa vs. Chivas

Mazatlan vs. Puebla

Roosters vs FC Juarez

Atlas vs Tigres UANL

Rayados vs Xolos Tijuana

America vs Cruz Azul

Pumas vs. Pachuca

St. Louis vs. Santos Laguna

Leon vs. Toluca

