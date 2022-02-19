what do you need, what are their functions and salary

But in addition to careers or training cycles, there are also specialized courses and masters . For example, you can take courses to specialize in Linux or Azure Cloud systems, a DevOps master’s degree, and cloud technologies. In addition, you will be able to specialize in the development of web applications, always oriented to the cloud, as well as different programming languages ​​that will be very useful to you.

It is also possible to make different training cycles related to computers, technology and programming. This will allow you to acquire a base and, later, specialize in everything related to cloud systems and their application in companies. It will provide the necessary knowledge to work in this type of position.

To become a specialist cloud systems It is necessary to have extensive knowledge of computers, programming and also data security. Some careers that you can study for this are computer engineering (and its different branches such as systems, management, software or services), telecommunications engineering, software engineering or a degree in information technology.

Functions

You may be wondering what the duties of a Cloud Engineer really are. Let’s see the main tasks that they are responsible for doing. There is a great variety of functions, since the cloud is used in very diverse sectors and for which certain actions are needed.

Promote adaptation to the cloud

One of the functions of a cloud systems engineer is promote its use. This is especially indicated for companies that want to start using Cloud services on a day-to-day basis, to be able to offer an infrastructure of this type for employees and work in this environment.

For this, it must advise and analyze the best solutions to be able to implement the adaptation to the cloud. It is not a simple task, nor fast, in many situations. Therefore, it is necessary for a company to use a cloud expert to carry out a correct adaptation.

Configure Cloud architectures

Another function is configure the whole environment to be able to use the cloud. This means adapting it to what the client needs, creating users to access, install applications and features that are necessary to use the cloud. Not all companies will need the same features, so it will be necessary to adapt to each case.

To configure architectures in the cloud, they make use of Cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and other similar ones. Using one or the other may depend on what the client needs or what the goals are at a given time.

Migrate existing infrastructures

A company will have an existing system, where they work, store files and use different services on a day-to-day basis. Now, a fundamental process to use the cloud is precisely migrate all those systemsapplications and services to a Cloud infrastructure and be able to work there.

That is another of the functions of a Cloud engineer. For this, it will be able to adapt this new infrastructure according to the interests of the client and also according to the needs that may exist, since it will depend on the case.

Manage access and security

It is also the job of a cloud engineer to configure access to the cloud and maintain security at all times. This includes the company data protection and guaranteeing that in the event of a security problem, the activity can continue and facilitate access to staff.

Cybersecurity is a very important factor at all levels related to the network, but it is especially so when we talk about the cloud. The fact that there are more and more Cloud applications and services also makes hackers set their sights here and it is necessary to have sufficient capacity to face possible problems with guarantees.

advise and train

On the one hand, cloud system engineers also have the function of advise clientsto the companies they work for. This means that they will have to indicate what type of hardware is the most suitable, possible improvements that can be implemented so that everything works in the best possible way, etc.

Also, another function is train employees. They can teach how to use certain services in the cloud, make the migration as simple and flexible as possible and solve any type of doubt or incident that may appear at any given time and that requires a person with experience and knowledge.

Profile and skills

We will also explain what the ideal profile of a Cloud engineer is and what the necessary knowledge or skills are. It is a profession that is constantly advancing, with the appearance of new services and applications. Therefore, continuous recycling is essential to acquire new learning.

The profile is mainly that of a person with extensive technological knowledge. Everything related to computing, communications, software, computer systems, web security, knowing how to use resources in the cloud… A great capacity for learning and constant updating is required.

In addition, a cloud systems engineer must be trained to work both individual as well as in shape collective. It is necessary to perform tasks well under pressure and act quickly. Sometimes issues arise, such as a cyber attack against a cloud infrastructure, and time to resolve that issue is going to be of the essence.

Must have system experience Unix and Linux, since most cloud servers are based on these systems. Also, although it is not essential in many cases, it can be useful to know programming languages ​​such as Python or Node.js, as well as Java and PHP.

It is also important to be familiar with DevOps and logically have a good knowledge of cloud platforms. It is important to have experience in services such as Azure, AWS and the like. These are the ones that are going to be used the most on a day-to-day basis when implementing the cloud.

Salary

Regarding salary, a cloud systems engineer will be paid based on experience, skills and the project they work for. However, we can get an idea and have an average. According to the platform Glassdoor, specialized in salaries, the salary ranges between €25,000 and €57,000 per year. However, the average is about €40,000.

If we do a search on job portals we can see positions for Cloud system administrators, cloud programmers or Cloud engineers with salaries in that range that we have mentioned.