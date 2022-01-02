What do you see first? That’s who you are deep inside

Let’s do this psychological test together: what you see first will tell you who you are deep inside. It is possible to perceive two different subjects.

Let’s try to do this quick together psychological test, which consists of an optical illusion that will bring your true nature and essence to light. The world of the web is now full of fun tests, capable of highlight the specific peculiarities of each of us. Some of them play on our tastes, others on optical illusions of a dual nature, others on the ability of our visual field to focus on something in particular. The fact is, that every human being has his own interiority, but similarities can be found in the comparison. Now, try this test: look at the picture, what do you see first? The latter will tell you who you really are.

Test – Result

If the first subject that your mind perceived is attributable to the guitar, then you are definitely gods free spirits. Love adventure, live by instinct and seize the moment. However, you may be hiding some sides in particular self-centered and narcissistic. In fact, it often happens that your sociable character actually corresponds to one desire to receive attention. Your conversations then translate into a desire to hold the ground and have a monopoly on the topics addressed. Basically, whoever is close to you certainly never gets bored, but he may have to accept that you are not particularly empathetic and sensitive.

If, on the other hand, you have perceived before the bear, you are exactly the opposite of what was explained above. You are extremely introspective and profound people, capable of enjoy a marked sensitivity. However, in the face of this, you often assume an attitude of skepticism towards the next. You are afraid of risking that someone may make you suffer, precisely because you are absolutely aware that, once you have won your heart, you will be totally defenseless.