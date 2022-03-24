What do you think? Molly Ringwald revealed how she feels about Selena Gomez’s Sixteen Candles reboot

UNITED STATES-. After his experience in 13 Reasons Why, Selena Gomez will return to produce a new series, in addition to starring in it. The star prepares the reboot of the iconic film of the eighties Sixteen Candles, although it is a renewed version. Meanwhile, the actress has the approval of the film’s protagonist, Molly Ringwald.

“I really feel like when people always ask me about rebooting my movies, I’m like, ‘No, those movies were great,’ but what they should do is take inspiration from them and do something completely different but inspired, so that sounds fantastic.” said Ringwald in the middle dead line about the reboot of Sixteen Candles. “I’m very happy about that,” she added.

According to reports, the project Gomez It has several differences with the film. Instead of keeping the film’s original title, the series, which will air in 30-minute episodes on peacockWill be called 15 Candles. This will tell the story of four young Latinas who are preparing for their quinceañeras, so they will not celebrate their sweet 16 the American way.

Selena Gomez has the approval of Molly Ringwald

Contrary to the story devised by Gomez, Sixteen Candlesdirected by John Hughesfollows Samantha Baker on her 16th birthday, which her family forgets amid the hysteria caused by her sister’s upcoming wedding. Ringwaldwho is also recognized for starring in the iconic films pretty in pink and The Breakfast Club (Hughes), recently revealed that the same thing happened to him in real life.

However, the experience of Ringwald It dates from a few years ago, and not from her 16. “I was a little mortified, but she is 81 years old,” the actress said of her mother, adding that she never forgets her birthday the day before. At the moment there is no estimated date for the new series of Gomezsince this one finds several projects in its hands.



