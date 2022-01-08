Health

“What do you think of mandatory vaccines?” The response of the English doctor displaces the minister of health Javid – Covid emergency

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid was directly challenged by an unvaccinated hospital doctor about the Jonhson government’s policy regarding mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS personnel.


During a visit to King’s College Hospital in South London, Minister Javid asked ICU staff members for their views on the new rules requiring vaccination for NHS public health workers.

And Steve James, an anesthetist who treats coronavirus patients since the beginning of the pandemic, has expressed his discontent to the Secretary of Health.

“I’m not happy,” he said. “I have had Covid, I have antibodies and I have worked in Covid ICU from the beginning.

“I’m not vaccinated, I don’t want to get vaccinated. Vaccines are only reducing transmission for about eight weeks for Delta, with Omicron it’s probably less.

“And for that, should I be fired because I didn’t get vaccinated? The science isn’t strong enough” on this point, said the anesthetist.

Javid replied: “I respect that, but there are also many different points of view. I understand that, and of course we have to weigh all this up for both health and social assistance, and there will always be a debate on that. “

The doctor then suggested that the government evaluate the “changing picture” of the Covid pandemic with the Omicron variant to “reconsider” the obligation.

Alternatively, Dr. James then said the government could “blur” the rules to allow those with the antibodies, acquired from infection and not vaccination, not to get vaccinated.

Because “it makes no sense” to fire doctors who already have Covid antibodies without vaccination, and who therefore prefer not to be vaccinated.

“The protection I got from transmission is probably the equivalent of someone being vaccinated,” explained Dr. James.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“The patient will no longer have to go to their general practitioner or to the pharmacy”

November 30, 2021

for what signs it will be a year of rebirth – Time

6 days ago

Vitamin B12: if you manifest this symptom while eating, it could be a sign of a deficiency

1 week ago

Blue Route, free visits to Caltanissetta for the prevention of male cancers

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button