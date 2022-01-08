“What do you think of mandatory vaccines?” The response of the English doctor displaces the minister of health Javid – Covid emergency

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid was directly challenged by an unvaccinated hospital doctor about the Jonhson government’s policy regarding mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS personnel.





During a visit to King’s College Hospital in South London, Minister Javid asked ICU staff members for their views on the new rules requiring vaccination for NHS public health workers.

And Steve James, an anesthetist who treats coronavirus patients since the beginning of the pandemic, has expressed his discontent to the Secretary of Health.

“I’m not happy,” he said. “I have had Covid, I have antibodies and I have worked in Covid ICU from the beginning.

“I’m not vaccinated, I don’t want to get vaccinated. Vaccines are only reducing transmission for about eight weeks for Delta, with Omicron it’s probably less.

“And for that, should I be fired because I didn’t get vaccinated? The science isn’t strong enough” on this point, said the anesthetist.

British health minister Sajid Javid asks for an opinion on vaccines in a hospital and is openly challenged by a doctor who does not want to do it because “I had Covid and I feel protected with my antibodies” pic.twitter.com/BmMr9wgvcW – lantidiplomatico.it (@Lantidiplomatic) January 8, 2022

Javid replied: “I respect that, but there are also many different points of view. I understand that, and of course we have to weigh all this up for both health and social assistance, and there will always be a debate on that. “

The doctor then suggested that the government evaluate the “changing picture” of the Covid pandemic with the Omicron variant to “reconsider” the obligation.

Alternatively, Dr. James then said the government could “blur” the rules to allow those with the antibodies, acquired from infection and not vaccination, not to get vaccinated.

Because “it makes no sense” to fire doctors who already have Covid antibodies without vaccination, and who therefore prefer not to be vaccinated.

“The protection I got from transmission is probably the equivalent of someone being vaccinated,” explained Dr. James.