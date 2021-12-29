“What do you want from me…?”. For Lukaku it ends badly at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku he made a good start in his experience at Chelsea but an injury made him lose some certainty. An injury first and then the covid influenced the performance of the Belgian who took the field on Boxing Day and was decisive for the fate of the Blues. The former Inter took over on a 1-1 score against Aston Villa in place of team-mate Chalobah and was decisive by scoring the 2-1, which later became 3-1 thanks to Jorginho who on a penalty (procured by Lukaku ) scored the final 3-1. Romelu for a short time found himself a luxury bench surpassed in the hierarchy by the various Kai Havertz, Timo Werner but also by Hudson-Odoi and Christina Pulisic.

“The coach and I had a couple of conversations about what he wanted from me. Obviously I told him I’m multidimensional.” , Lukaku’s words regarding his relationship with Thomas Tuchel. The Belgian then continued: “It’s just a little bit of clarity about how he wants to employ me. And then whatever he wants from me, I can do it. I can run backwards, I can press, I can hold the ball by lifting the team. I think in the Over the years these are the qualities that I have added to my game. So I just wanted an opportunity, I had it today, I’m happy to have helped the team, now I just want to move on. “

One thing is certain, the Chelsea he would have expected much more from Lukaku given that in the summer he invested the beauty of 115 million euros to snatch him from Inter. So far the meager tally has been 6 goals and two assists in 17 appearances, numbers strongly down compared to the last two seasons in the Nerazzurri by Lukaku who was by far one of the top five European strikers between 2019 and 2021. The season However, it is still long and the 28-year-old from Antwerp is a candidate to be decisive for the fate of his Chelsea both in the league and in the Champions League where the Blues dream of repeating themselves despite the great competition from Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich.