What does a head of lettuce have to do with Liz Truss’s resignation? | International

In the midst of the chaos that has been the brief mandate of the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, the tabloid Daily Star launched a live broadcast on October 14 with this title: “Can Liz Truss survive this lettuce?”. In the video, a fixed shot focused on a portrait of the conservative politician next to an example of iceberg lettuce. This Thursday, the vegetable has won; at the time of Truss’s resignation there were more than 20,000 people connected to the channel.

The lettuce analogy that inspired the tabloid stems from an article in The Economist, published on October 11 and titled The Iceberg Lady. Although 44 days have passed since the policy tory replaced Boris Johnson as head of the United Kingdom, in an analysis of the respected weekly they calculated that Truss had only been de facto in office for seven days, discounting the holidays for the funeral of Elizabeth II. Enough time to bring the economy to the brink of bankruptcy with his budget plan (mini budget); witness an unprecedented depreciation of the pound; or be forced to remove from office the Minister of Economy, and her faithful friend, Kwasi Kwarteng. “[Truss] She has been in control for seven days,” stated the article, which harshly criticized the socioeconomic fiasco generated by the Conservative government. Seven days is also the time it takes, more or less, for lettuce to rot.

While the article The Economist nicknamed the prime minister as Lady Iceberg; in the Daily Star they wanted to make the analogy a reality: they went down to a Tesco supermarket, bought a lettuce (for 60 pence, about 0.69 euros) and some accessories; the vegetable wore a wig and throughout the days it has been acquiring eyes, glasses, a cup of coffee, some snacks…

On the sixth day after the video was released, and after a crazy session in the House of Commons, the pressure on Truss was unbearable. Despite her appeals to the resistance – “I am a fighter, not a person who gives up”, the politician said this Wednesday – she finally resigned from her position this Thursday. After hearing the news, the broadcast lechuguil proclaimed his triumph: “This lettuce has outlasted Liz Truss.” She did it using the theme as a soundtrack Celebration by Kool & the Gang. “It is a great victory for lettuce”, celebrated the Daily Star in a post. “Everyone who has supported [al vegetal] They will have a good dinner tonight, ”added the tabloid, which also announced that the lettuce refused to confirm if it would be presented to the position of prime minister of the United Kingdom.

