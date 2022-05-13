What does America need to advance to the Clausura 2022 Semifinals?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.05.2022 14:28:00





America visited Puebla this Wednesday in the First Leg Quarterfinals of the Closure 2022an intense, hard-fought game that ended tied at one goal, leaving the series open for the Vuelta this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium.

What does America need to qualify for the semifinals?

Those led by Ferdinand Ortiz they have the advantage that there is no longer an away goal as a tiebreaker criterion and in the event of an even global score, the club that wins will advance to the semi-finals. best position in the table.

This favors the Eagles, since they finished fourth place, which means that in case of tie in it Colossus of Santa Ursula by any marker, the people from the capital will be in the next round, as will if they win the match

This is how the score of Puebla VS America was

those of Nicholas Larcamon they will have to make an intelligent game if they want to eliminate the azulcremas, since they have to win yes or yes as visitors this Saturday so as not to be eliminated, since the tie did not favor them for their position in the table, in which they finished fifth.

The goals in Cuauhtemoc Stadium were from Fernando Aristeguieta at 55′ and from Sebastian Caceres at minute 80.

​