pamela peace

Mexico City / 04.22.2022 16:06:01





America is one step away from getting its ticket to the Liguilla and to the surprise of many you still have the chance to do it directlybecause despite his bad start to the tournament in which he even came to be in the basement of the table, has won the last five games consecutively.

For this reason, below we will explain what the Eagles need to secure their ticket to the Repechage or qualify directly for the Liguilla.

America’s next matches

Despite their resurgence, those of Coapa they will have a difficult closing of the tournament by facing two teams that are in the Top 4 of the general table.

What does America need to qualify for the Repechage?

Just a monumental fall of the Coapa club, accompanied by good results from other teams could snatch your ticket to the Repechage.

If the Eagles beat the felines They will ensure from this day at least their pass to the playoffs.

In case they equal They will have to wait for Toluca not to win against Atlas to tie your ticket.

shall wait for Toluca to lose as Santos and Tijuana do not win to ensure their presence in the Repechage.

What does America need to qualify directly for the Liguilla?

The Eagles must beat Tigres and wait for Cruz Azul, Monterrey and Atlas do not win this day to be placed in fourth place in the table that grants the last ticket to the Big Party. Thus, the pass to Liguilla will depend on them on the last date.

​Liga MX table before Matchday 16