What does America need to qualify for Liguilla directly?

In the absence of a day of Closure 2022 things are not yet decided and it is that the competitions became strong and the situation that today enjoys the America clubthings could change for better or for worse depending on the result you can get next weekend against the set of Blue Cross for the three points.

The Águilas team still has the opportunity to get a direct Liguilla, but it is only one point above the Celestes, so this game is key to know the result. taking into account that it still depends on two teams from the first four to continue defining what their position will be at the end of Date 17.

What does America need to be in Liguilla?

From the outset, beating Cruz Azul, that opens up a great possibility because it would only depend on Atlas Y Puebla don’t win to take their place in the top four. Even a draw of both would benefit him for it. In the case of the rojinegros they will be measured before tigers and the Camoteros against Mazatlan, both with odds of advantage for those from Coapa.

What would complicate things for the Eagles?

If the azulcremas lose or draw against the Machine, even the Repechage is complicated, and not because they leave, since they have a guaranteed place. But they could lose the locality in that playoff game. This only if Chivas, Striped, Necaxa Y Athletic Saint Louis they manage to add their three points; although the duel of the rojiblancos could benefit them with a draw, since it is measured against the Rayos and they would lose important points not to overtake.